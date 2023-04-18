This "lost" Oasis album created by AI might unite Noel and Liam Gallagher in fears they're going to be redundant soon

As Oasis continue to tease fans over their potential reunion, an impatient British indie band called Breezer have taken matters into their own hands by creating an album in the Britpop legends' style using artificial intelligence.

The album, titled Aisis (a clever amalgamation of the words AI and Oasis), features eight tracks, written and recorded by the band themselves, with added AI-generated vocals that sound like Liam Gallagher placed over the top.

Created in 2021 over lockdown, Breezer describe it as an “alternate reality concept album”.

Speaking of why they decided to launch the project, they write on YouTube: "We’re bored of waiting for Oasis to reform, so we’ve got an AI modelled Liam Gallagher (inspired by @JekSpek) to step in and help out.

"It seemed to be a perfect match, and we love how some of these have turned out. We have a 2nd bunch of songs to come if you want to hear more, please let us know in the comments. We’ve thoroughly enjoyed convincing our mates these are actually Oasis lost tunes, and recommend you try the same too.”

The finished project consists of tunes that are supposed to sound like material by Oasis if they were to reform in 2023, with tracks titled Out Of My Mind, Time, Alright, Forever and Bittersweet, among others.

Currently, the album video has over nine thousand views on YouTube, after being uploaded just four days ago on April 14.

Despite its possible moral ambiguity, from a quick look at the comments, listeners seem thrilled with the creation, with one user writing: "It's like I'm a kid again, listening to new Oasis stuff with good old Liam's voice and Noel has returned to his iconic style."

While another, who marvels over AI's ability to accurately represent the voices of rockstars, says: "It's scary how good these are. I really thought they were them for a second!".

Listen below: