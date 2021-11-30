Levi's are offering 40% off everything in their huge Cyber Monday sale

From wireless headphones to vinyl, this Cyber weekend we've had deals on absolutely everything, and there's still lots more to be had. For example, Levi's are offering 40% off everything at checkout to their US customers, including free shipping and returns.

For UK shoppers, it's 30% off all products, or 50% off if you have a membership.

To give you a picture of the money you could save, we've presented the best deals Levi's have to offer below. Happy shopping – and don't forget to keep your eyes on the Cyber Monday music deals to see what else is out there.

US deals

Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket: Was Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket: Was $98 , now $54.99

When you're at a loss of what to wear, you can always rely on a denim jacket. Versatile, easy to style and forever fashionable, they're a classic staple that absolutely everyone should own. Throw on over a flashy dress for that edgy, down-dressed look or go completely casual with a matching pair of Levi jeans. Whoever said rocking double-denim was a crime of fashion? This jacket is fitted with warm Sherpa lining for added cosiness and soft quilted lining in the sleeves.

721 High Rise Skinny Women's Jeans: $69.50 721 High Rise Skinny Women's Jeans: $69.50 , now $32.99

If you're a fan of high-waisted jeans, these are a sure winner to tickle your fancy. Featuring a 10-inch rise, these will elongate your legs while embracing your figure with their added stretch. Designed to hold, flatter and lift, these are the ultimate go-to for lazy days round the house or long nights out, as they're super comfortable and work with your figure, rather than against it.

505 Regular Fit Stretch Men's Jeans: $59.50 505 Regular Fit Stretch Men's Jeans: $59.50 , $32.99

The Bruce Springsteen of jeans, these will be your new favourite, well-trusted pair. Featuring an original zip fly created in 1967, jeans like these are what make Levi's such an iconic brand. Regular in fit, they offer extra room in the seat and thigh, and are great for being on the go, kicking it back at home or for going for a more casual look on a night out.

Sherpa Trucker Jacket: Was Sherpa Trucker Jacket: Was $98 , now $54.99

This jacket makes a statement with minimal effort. Its mustard sherpa and light wash effect gives it that edgy, effortlessly cool look, while its plush inner lining makes it the perfect choice for cooler weather. This can be dressed up or dressed down, and will look even better over time as it naturally fades, ages and stains.

UK deals

Graphic Standard Crew: Was Graphic Standard Crew: Was £65 , now £45

This simple yet adorable sweatshirt is so cosy, you might find yourself reluctant to take it off. Featuring Levi's wordmark logo, this is 100% cotton, non-stretch and a relaxed fit. Warm and snug, and perfect for winter layering.

70s High Slim Straight Jeans: Were 70s High Slim Straight Jeans: Were £110 , now £77

High-waisted and totally 70s, channel your inner retro rocker with these well-structured jeans that are guaranteed to turn heads. Partner with a pair of western cowboy heeled boots, and you're ready to take to the stage.

Graphic Prism Crewneck Sweatshirt: Was Graphic Prism Crewneck Sweatshirt: Was £70 , now £49

Rock the grunge look with this slouchy, sage green sweatshirt that feels as cosy as it looks. Long sleeve, baggy fit, this is the ultimate choice for a snug evening in while wearing your comfiest joggers.

Levi's Vintage Fleece: Was Levi's Vintage Fleece: Was £190 , now £133

Make Tiger King's Carole Baskin green with envy with this animal-print fleece. Inspired by the teen movies of the 50s and 60s, this jacket pays tribute to the bold, wild and flashy wardrobes of the American teens within Hollywood cinema. It's also super soft and super comfy.