“Let’s jam, let’s have a good time for the fans, for us, for ourselves”: Andreas Kisser invites Max and Iggor Cavalera to play final Sepultura show

Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser has invited all former members to perform at the band’s final show, including founding members Max and Iggor Cavalera.

In a new interview with Moshpit Passion (via Blabbermouth), the 56-year-old, who joined Sepultura in 1987, reveals the band are hoping to play their last gig in São Paulo, Brazil, in 2026. He then adds it would be great to have a “register” of former members performing at the bow-out.

“We like to invite all the ex-members, including the brothers, Cavalera brothers,” Kisser says. “Let’s see what happens. We’re working towards that, to have a big celebration for the fans.”

Max left Sepultura in 1996, following a spat over the band’s management. Iggor left the band 10 years later and the brothers quickly regrouped in their own project, Cavalera Conspiracy.

Kisser acknowledges the fallout in the interview, saying, “We don’t care who is right or wrong. We’re never gonna get to that point.” He admits Sepultura and the Cavaleras “have different point of views and different perspectives about the same historical events”, but nonetheless doubles down on his hopes to bring the siblings back for one last night.

“So let’s jam, let’s have a good time for the fans, for us, for ourselves,” the guitarist implores, “and really close this amazing 43 years or 44, whatever it’s gonna be at the time, in peace with ourselves, and really reach for something different afterwards.”

For his part, Max recently said he had no interest in reuniting with Sepultura. He told Metal Injection in July: “The more the time passes by, the more I feel that I don’t need to.”

Sepultura, fronted by Derrick Green since 1997, announced their farewell tour and impending split last December. Kisser explained the reasons behind the band’s breakup in a recent interview with Metal Hammer.

“[Latest album] Quadra is an amazing album and why wait for something to happen outside of our control to finish the band?” he said.

“My personal experience with my wife dying from cancer two years ago has given life a different meaning to me, too. We close out cycles in our life every day and it is a privilege to do that consciously. Being in a band you feel a lot of pressures, and sometimes it makes no sense artistically speaking. We do not want to be slaves to our avatars.”

On February 27, days before Sepultura’s final tour was due to start, the band announced longtime drummer Eloy Casagrande had quit and would be replaced by Greyson Nekrutman. Casagrande was later announced as the new drummer of Slipknot.

Sepultura are currently on the European leg of their farewell tour and will play Rockhal in Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg, tonight (October 6). See the other 2024 dates the band have planned below.

Sepultura: Letztes Interview mit Andreas Kisser bei Moshpit Passion? | Thrash Metal | Cavalera - YouTube Watch On

Nov 06: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Nov 08: Manchester Academy, UK

Nov 09: Dublin Olympia Theatre, Ireland

Nov 10: Belfast Telegraph Building, UK

Nov 11: Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom, UK

Nov 12: London Hammersmith Apollo, UK

Nov 14: Zurich The Hall, Switzerland

Nov 15: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany

Nov 16: Munich Zenith, Germany

Nov 17: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary

Nov 19: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Nov 20: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Nov 21: Katowice Spodek, Poland

Nov 22: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 23: Prague O2 Universum, Czech Republic