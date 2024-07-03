Max Cavalera isn’t open to a classic Sepultura reunion anymore: “The more the time passes by, the more I feel that I don’t need to”

Former Sepultura frontman Max Cavalera has walked back his recent statement that he was open to reuniting with the band.

The Brazilian singer/guitarist, who founded Sepultura in 1984 with his drummer brother Iggor before quitting 12 years later, told Rock Hard Greece in mid-June that he’d potentially be up for regrouping with guitarist Andreas Kisser and bassist Paolo Jr.

“I’m not gonna force anything, and if there comes a time where we feel that we should make a reunion – okay, fine, as long as we do it the right way,” Cavalera said in part.

Barely two weeks later, the now-Cavalera Conspiracy and Soulfly member has rescinded his interest in an interview with Metal Injection.

“The more the time passes by, the more I feel that I don’t need to [reunite with Sepultura],” he states.

“Like I said, the real reunion is between myself and Igor, and I did that. [The brothers reconnected following Iggor’s Sepultura exit in 2006.]

“It’s pure magic and amazing what we’re doing right now.”

Cavalera continues: “You kind of have to realise if we end up doing a Sepultura reunion, it’s almost like we can't go back to the Cavalera thing, you know? It won’t really make sense.

“People probably will be like, ‘I don’t want to go watch Cavalera if they’re doing a “real” reunion.’ To me, I don’t want to do that because I love what we have here in Cavalera now. It’s so bad ass.”

Cavalera then definitively closes the door on the topic, saying, “So yeah, it’s definitely out of the question.”

In a new interview with Metal Hammer, Kisser said that he would be open to playing one last Sepultura show with the Cavalera brothers. The band are currently on a worldwide farewell tour.

Said Kisser: “I won’t deny that it would be great to have a very last show with their participation, but it has to be great.

“It has to have people who are there to celebrate and not trying to discuss who was right or wrong on decisions from the past.

“In the end, we are celebrating now as the Sepultura of today. If they want to be a part of it, it would be amazing.”

The Cavaleras have recently re-recorded Sepultura’s first three releases – the Bestial Devastation EP (1985), debut album Morbid Visions (1986) and followup Schizophrenia (1987) – and are currently touring Europe.

See the band’s upcoming live shows and get tickets via their website.

Tickets to Sepultura’s farewell run are also available.