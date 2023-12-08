Sepultura announce farewell tour: “It will be a celebration of the past and the present for one final time.”

Sepultura have announced a European farewell tour for 2024.

The Brazilian extreme metal icons, founded in 1984, will commemorate their 40th anniversary with one last run of shows before splitting up. All announced dates are available below.

The band comment in a statement:

“Sepultura has reached the end of the road and has chosen to depart via a conscious and planned death.

“Throughout the next 18 months we will celebrate 40 years of existence together along with our loyal fans on a farewell tour across the entire globe.

“It will be a celebration of the past and the present for one final time.

“After 4 decades filled with ups and downs, having visited 80 countries and countless different cultures, we’ve had the chance to become Brazil’s messenger to the world and spread our colours and rhythms worldwide. With our latest studio album Quadra, a highlight of our career, we added an unforgettable chapter followed by the SepulQuarta experience that helped us to overcome the difficult times of the pandemic together. We will unite our forces for one final, strong farewell. And all of you can be a part of it.

“During this 40th anniversary tour, we will record 40 live tracks in 40 different cities and release a massive compilation of our best, most energetic moments on stage.

“We are happy and very grateful for everything we could witness within the past four decades. We have released great albums and played unforgettable shows, cultivated friendships, met our idols, contributed to placing Brazilian metal on the world map, and therefore feel that we can leave the music scene with a sense of duty fulfilled.

“We’ve always had the best fans in the world, who supported us with praise and criticism, who were demanding and intelligent, who grew together with the band and have always been loyal. Without you, none of this would have been possible. This album and this tour are for you. Dear SepulNation - we love you and always will!

“Euthanasia, the right to a dignified death. The right to choose to live free and to choose when you die!?”

Support will come from Obituary, Jinjer and Jesus Piece.

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, December 13 at 9am GMT.

30/10 Paris, FR - Zenith Paris - La Villette

31/10 Offenbach am Main, DE - Stadthalle

01/11 Hamburg, DE - Edel Optics Arena

02/11 Cologne, DE - Palladium

03/11 Den Bosch, NL - The Rock Circus

05/11 Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique

06/11 Esch-sur-Alzette, LU - Rockhal

08/11 Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy

09/11 Dublin, IE - Olympia Theatre

10/11 Belfast, UK - Telegraph Building

11/11 Glasgow, UK - Barrowland Ballroom

12/11 London, UK - Hammersmith Apollo

14/11 Zurich, CH - The Hall

15/11 Ludwigsburg, DE - MHP Arena

16/11 Munich, DE - Zenith

17/11 Budapest, HU - Barba Negra

19/11 Leipzig, DE - Haus Auensee

20/11 Vienna, AT - Gasometer

21/11 Katowice, PL - Spodek

22/11 Berlin, DE - Columbiahalle

23/11 Prague, CZ - O2 Universum