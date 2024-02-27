“Without prior warning, he immediately left the band”: Sepultura drummer Eloy Casagrande abruptly quits, replacement revealed

Sepultura drummer Eloy Casagrande has left the band and been replaced by Greyson Nekrutman.
The Brazilian extreme metal four-piece, who will next month start their Celebrating Life Through Death farewell tour before breaking up in 2025, announced the news on social media today (February 27).
“Welcome @greyson_nekrutman to Sepultura who replaces @eloycasagrande who has decided to leave Sepultura,” they wrote.
“Greyson’s first shows with us starts March 1 as we kick off the Celebrating Life Through Death Farewell Tour.”
The band also declared their shock over Casagrande’s exit, saying they were “taken by surprise” that their now-former drummer would “abandon everything related to Sepultura”.
“February 6th, a few days prior to the first rehearsal, drummer Eloy Casagrande informed the band that he was leaving Sepultura to pursue a career in another project,” they said.
“The band were taken by surprise, without prior warning, he immediately left the band, abandoning everything related to Sepultura.
“Luckily American virtuoso Greyson Nekrutman will take the position of Eloy Casagrande and is welcomed as the band's new drummer for the Celebrating Life Through Death farewell tour.”
Nekrutman commented on joining Sepultura: “Today I express my heartfelt gratitude for the incredible opportunity to join the legendary ranks of Sepultura for their farewell tour.
“To contribute to this legacy is a privilege that fills me with both honor and excitement. Sepultura's fearless approach to exploring new territories in the metal sphere is something that I have always admired and strived to emulate in my own musical endeavors.”
He continued: “I am eagerly looking forward to adding my own spirit and passion to the mix, to connecting with the fans who have supported the band through its evolution, and to the electrifying experiences we'll create together on stage. Here's to the new chapters we'll write together, to the stages we'll conquer, and to the powerful music we'll unleash upon the world.”
The Celebrating Life Through Death run starts in Sepultura’s hometown of Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on Friday (March 1), with further dates confirmed for South America and Europe this year. Additional concerts on other continents are expected to take place as well.
Tickets are available now and the full list of announced shows is below.
Sepultura Celebrating Life Through Death 2024 tour dates
March 1: Belo Horizonte Arena Hall, Brazil
March 2: Juiz de Fora Estac. do Cultural, Brazil
March 9: Brasília Arena Lounge, Brazil
March 15: Uberlândia Castelli, Brazil
March 21: Porto Alegre Araújo Vianna, Brazil
March 22: Curitiba Live, Brazil
Mach 23: Florianópolis Arena Opus, Brazil
April 13: San Jose Pepper Club, Costa Rica
April 14: Bogota Auditorio Mayor Cun, Colombia
April 16: Lima CCB Barranco, Peru
April 18: Quito Metal Fest, Ecuador
April 20: Santiago Metal Fest, Chile
April 21: Buenos Aires El Teatro Flores, Argentina
April 22: Montevideo Complejo Sala, Uruguay
September 6–8: São Paulo Espaço Unimed, Brazil
October 30: Paris Zenith, France
October 31: Offenbach am Main Stadthalle, Germany
November 1: Hamburg Edel Optics Arena, Germany
November 2: Cologne Palladium, Germany
November 3: Den Bosch The Rock Circus, Netherlands
November 5: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium
November 6: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
November 8: Manchester Academy, UK
November 9: Dublin Olympia Theatre, ROI
November 10: Belfast Telegraph Building, UK
November 11: Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom, UK
November 12: London Hammersmith Apollo, UK
November 14: Zurich The Hall, Switzerland
November 15: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany
November 16: Munich Zenith, Germany
November 17: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary
November 19: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany
November 20: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
November 21: Katowice Spodek, Poland
November 22: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
November 23: Prague O2 Universum, Czech Republic