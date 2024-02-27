“Without prior warning, he immediately left the band”: Sepultura drummer Eloy Casagrande abruptly quits, replacement revealed

Sepultura drummer Eloy Casagrande has left the band and been replaced by Greyson Nekrutman.

The Brazilian extreme metal four-piece, who will next month start their Celebrating Life Through Death farewell tour before breaking up in 2025, announced the news on social media today (February 27).

“Welcome @greyson_nekrutman to Sepultura who replaces @eloycasagrande who has decided to leave Sepultura,” they wrote.

“Greyson’s first shows with us starts March 1 as we kick off the Celebrating Life Through Death Farewell Tour.”

The band also declared their shock over Casagrande’s exit, saying they were “taken by surprise” that their now-former drummer would “abandon everything related to Sepultura”.

“February 6th, a few days prior to the first rehearsal, drummer Eloy Casagrande informed the band that he was leaving Sepultura to pursue a career in another project,” they said.

“The band were taken by surprise, without prior warning, he immediately left the band, abandoning everything related to Sepultura.

“Luckily American virtuoso Greyson Nekrutman will take the position of Eloy Casagrande and is welcomed as the band's new drummer for the Celebrating Life Through Death farewell tour.”

Nekrutman commented on joining Sepultura: “Today I express my heartfelt gratitude for the incredible opportunity to join the legendary ranks of Sepultura for their farewell tour.

“To contribute to this legacy is a privilege that fills me with both honor and excitement. Sepultura's fearless approach to exploring new territories in the metal sphere is something that I have always admired and strived to emulate in my own musical endeavors.”

He continued: “I am eagerly looking forward to adding my own spirit and passion to the mix, to connecting with the fans who have supported the band through its evolution, and to the electrifying experiences we'll create together on stage. Here's to the new chapters we'll write together, to the stages we'll conquer, and to the powerful music we'll unleash upon the world.”

The Celebrating Life Through Death run starts in Sepultura’s hometown of Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on Friday (March 1), with further dates confirmed for South America and Europe this year. Additional concerts on other continents are expected to take place as well.

Tickets are available now and the full list of announced shows is below.

March 1: Belo Horizonte Arena Hall, Brazil

March 2: Juiz de Fora Estac. do Cultural, Brazil

March 9: Brasília Arena Lounge, Brazil

March 15: Uberlândia Castelli, Brazil

March 21: Porto Alegre Araújo Vianna, Brazil

March 22: Curitiba Live, Brazil

Mach 23: Florianópolis Arena Opus, Brazil

April 13: San Jose Pepper Club, Costa Rica

April 14: Bogota Auditorio Mayor Cun, Colombia

April 16: Lima CCB Barranco, Peru

April 18: Quito Metal Fest, Ecuador

April 20: Santiago Metal Fest, Chile

April 21: Buenos Aires El Teatro Flores, Argentina

April 22: Montevideo Complejo Sala, Uruguay

September 6–8: São Paulo Espaço Unimed, Brazil

October 30: Paris Zenith, France

October 31: Offenbach am Main Stadthalle, Germany

November 1: Hamburg Edel Optics Arena, Germany

November 2: Cologne Palladium, Germany

November 3: Den Bosch The Rock Circus, Netherlands

November 5: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

November 6: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

November 8: Manchester Academy, UK

November 9: Dublin Olympia Theatre, ROI

November 10: Belfast Telegraph Building, UK

November 11: Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom, UK

November 12: London Hammersmith Apollo, UK

November 14: Zurich The Hall, Switzerland

November 15: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany

November 16: Munich Zenith, Germany

November 17: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary

November 19: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

November 20: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

November 21: Katowice Spodek, Poland

November 22: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

November 23: Prague O2 Universum, Czech Republic