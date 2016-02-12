Letlive announce Euro tour dates

Letlive have revealed a run of European tour dates – with four UK shows scheduled in April.

The band will play Manchester Sound Control, two dates at the London Dome and Kingston Fighting Cocks from April 21-24.

They’ll then hit Eindhoven Dynamo in the Netherlands, Hamburg Hafenkland and Cologne MTC in Germany, before playing Groezrock Festival in Belgium on April 30.

Letlive also set off on their US trek with The Wonder Years and Microwave next month.

The announcement comes in the run-up to the release of their fourth studio album If I’m The Devil on June 8. Their last record was 2013’s The Blackest Beautiful, which launched via Epitaph.

Letlive frontman Jason Aalon Butler previously said of If I’m The Devil: “It might take some people by surprise, but in a good way. I’d say this is a better rendition of ourselves.”

The singer also collaborated with The Wonder Years on track Stained Glass Ceilings in September.

Mar 05: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY

Mar 06: Bloomington Castle Theatre, IL

Mar 08: Saginaw The Red Room, MI

Mar 09: Milwaukee The Rave, WI

Mar 11: Sioux Falls Bigs, SD

Mar 12: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE

Mar 13: Fort Collins Aggie Theatre, CO

Mar 15: Boise Knitting Factory, ID

Mar 16: Portland Hawthorne Theatre, OR

Mar 18: Santa Cruz Catalyst, CA

Mar 19: San Bernardino NOS Events Center, CA

Mar 20: Fresno Strummer’s, CA

Mar 22: Tucson Rock, AZ

Mar 23: Odessa Far West Event Center, TX

Mar 24: Tulsa Cain’s Ballroom, OK

Mar 25: Memphis New Daisy Theatre, TN

Mar 26: Jackson Duling Hall, MS

Mar 28: Birmingham Zydeco, AL

Mar 29: Charleston Music Farm, SC

Mar 30: Carrboro Cat’s Cradle, NC

Mar 31: Richmond National, VA

Apr 01: Stroudsburg Sherman Theater , PA

Apr 02: Providence Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel, RI

Apr 03: Huntington Paramount, NY

Apr 05: Theatre Millvale Mr. Small’s, PA

Apr 21: Manchester Sound Control, UK

Apr 22: London Dome, UK

Apr 23: London Underworld, UK

Apr 24: Kingston Fighting Cocks, UK

Apr 26: Eindhoven Dynamo, Netherlands

Apr 27: Hamburg Hafenklang, Germany

Apr 28: Cologne MTC, Germany

Apr 30: Meerhout Groezrock Festival, Belgium