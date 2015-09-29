Letlive confirm 2016 release

Letlive have confirmed they’ll release their fourth album next year.
They’ve been working on the follow-up to 2013 The Blackest Beautiful – but it’ll take until 2016 for the record to be released.
The band tweeted: “We recorded a new record this year – it will come out next year. Thank you for being a part of this with us. Now go tell someone about it.”
Letlive frontman Jason Aalon Butler made a guest appearance on The Wonder Years’ track No Closer To Heaven earlier this month.
They’re about to head out on tour across the US.
Tour dates
Oct 03: Atlanta Afropunk At Central Park, GA
Nov 01: Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, NH
Nov 02: Rochester The Club At Water Street, NY
Nov 03: Lancaster Freedom Hall, PA
Nov 04: Stroudsburg Sherman Theater, PA
Nov 06: Indianapolis Egyptia Room At Old National Centre, IN
Nov 07: Madison Orpheum, WI
Nov 08: Detroit The Fillmore, MI
Nov 10: Richmond The National, VA
Nov 12: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC
Nov 13: Atlanta The Tabernacle, GA
Nov 14: Orlando Central Florida Fairgrounds, FL
Nov 16: Houston House Of Blues, TX
Nov 17: Austin Stubb’s, TX
Nov 18: Tulsa Brady Theatre, OK
Nov 20: Tempe Marquee, AZ
Nov 21: Las Vegas Event Center, NV
Nov 22: San Diego Soma, CA