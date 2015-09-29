Letlive confirm 2016 release

Letlive have confirmed they’ll release their fourth album next year.

They’ve been working on the follow-up to 2013 The Blackest Beautiful – but it’ll take until 2016 for the record to be released.

The band tweeted: “We recorded a new record this year – it will come out next year. Thank you for being a part of this with us. Now go tell someone about it.”

Letlive frontman Jason Aalon Butler made a guest appearance on The Wonder Years’ track No Closer To Heaven earlier this month.

They’re about to head out on tour across the US.

Oct 03: Atlanta Afropunk At Central Park, GA

Nov 01: Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, NH

Nov 02: Rochester The Club At Water Street, NY

Nov 03: Lancaster Freedom Hall, PA

Nov 04: Stroudsburg Sherman Theater, PA

Nov 06: Indianapolis Egyptia Room At Old National Centre, IN

Nov 07: Madison Orpheum, WI

Nov 08: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Nov 10: Richmond The National, VA

Nov 12: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Nov 13: Atlanta The Tabernacle, GA

Nov 14: Orlando Central Florida Fairgrounds, FL

Nov 16: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Nov 17: Austin Stubb’s, TX

Nov 18: Tulsa Brady Theatre, OK

Nov 20: Tempe Marquee, AZ

Nov 21: Las Vegas Event Center, NV

Nov 22: San Diego Soma, CA