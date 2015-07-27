Let's Talk Daggers debut video for I Love You Dad, But I’m Mental

Patrons of all things bonkers, Let’s Talk Daggers are premiering their new video exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Taken from the band’s debut album A Beautiful Life, vocalist/bassist Jamie Francis describes the video as “the most fun and challenging video we have recorded to date.” And in typical LTD style it doesn’t make much sense on the surface, but Jamie says it’s “open to interpretation, but key to it is friendship, and essentially it also introduces us ‘the heroes’, ahead of the second and third instalment of the trilogy.

The next song in the trilogy is Clutchendials. Watch part one – I Love You Dad, But I’m Metal – below.

A Beautiful Life is out this October via Tangled Talk Records. Get your copy of the single here.

The band play the Unicorn in Camden, London on 29th July.