Lesoir raise money for Turkish and Syrian earthquake victims

Dutch art rock quintet Lesoir have announced that they will reissue 20-minute epic track Babel on CD with all proceeds from the sale of EP donated to the earthquake victims.

"When the flood disaster in Limburg (NL) took place in 2021, the band Lesoir decided to donate all proceeds from their one-off Babel live performance to the victims of the disaster," the band state. "Now with the terrible earthquake in Turkey and Syria, Lesoir wants to do the same.



"The band cannot bear to watch how the people in this area have to deal with the terrible suffering. Lesoir therefore wants to donate all income (excluding shipping and transaction costs) from the Babel EP."

You can watch the band's animated video for Babel below.

Buy Babel EP.