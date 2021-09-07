Leslie Mandoki discusses his five favourite prog albums

Leslie Mandoki, leader of the Mandoki Soulmates, has discussed his favourite progressive rock albums; a list that features Jethro Tull, King Crimson, Genesis, Yes and more... You can watch the video below.

Mandoki Soulmates are set to release a brand-new expanded version of 2019's Hungarian Pictures suite, released under the title Utopia For Realists: Hungarian Pictures through InsideOut Music on the September 24.

Alongside the original remixed and remastered music, a brand new Blu-ray audio-visual album will be released, combining the recording of the concert film of the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall with an impressive cinematic realisation of the individual musical episodes. It also provides exclusive insights behind the scenes of the Soulmates production live and in the studio, a "making of".

Utopia For Realists: Hungarian Pictures features guest appearances from Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull), Jack Bruce (Cream), Nick van Eede (Cutting Crew), Chris Thompson (Manfred Mann’s Earth Band), Bobby Kimball (Toto), David Clayton-Thomas (Blood, Sweat and Tears), John Helliwell (Supertramp) and Al di Meola.

Utopia For Realists: Hungarian Pictures will also be released as a standalone gatefold 2LP+CD+LP-Booklet, and a standard CD jewelcase.

