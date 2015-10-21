Jack Bruce celebrated in anthology

Jack Bruce’s work with Cream, BBM and his solo output is the subject of a two-disc anthology on sale now, to coincide with an all-star memorial concert.
The iconic bassist and vocalist died last year aged 71, leaving a legacy that’s celebrated in Sunshine Of Your Love: A Life In Music, released via Republic Records.
The label says: “Jack was a colossus with a restless musical spirit. His 50-year career saw him work with a wide range of collaborators across many genres. His virtuosity on the bass guitar set the standard by which other musicians would be judged.”
Sunshine Of Your Love is on sale now. Bruce’s career achievements will be marked at the Roundhouse, London, on October 24, during a concert featuring ex bandmate Ginger Baker, Phil Manzanera, Ian Anderson, Bernie Marsden and others.
A Cream box set of replica vinyl singles is to be released in December.
Sunshine Of Your Love: A Life In Music Tracklist
CD1
- NSU (mono single version)
- I Feel Free (mono single version)
- I’m So Glad
- Sunshine of Your Love
- We’re Going Wrong
- White Room
- Deserted Cities of the Heart
- Doing That Scrapyard Thing
- Never Tell Your Mother She’s Out of Tune
- Rope Ladder to the Moon
- Theme from an Imaginary Western
- Weird of Hermiston
- Folk Song
- Can You Follow?
- Morning Story
- You Burned The Tables on Me
- Pieces of Mind
- Running Through Our Hands
- Keep it Down
- Something to Live For
CD2
- Without a Word
- How’s Tricks
- Childsong
- The Best is Still to Come
- She’s Moving On
- Jet Set Jewel
- Ships in the Night
- City of Gold
- Waiting in the Wings
- Out into the Fields
- The Night That Once Was Mine
- Candlelight
- Fields of Forever
- Reach for the Night
- Don’t Look Now