Jack Bruce celebrated in anthology

By Louder  

2CD release ties in with Cream icon’s memorial concert

Jack Bruce’s work with Cream, BBM and his solo output is the subject of a two-disc anthology on sale now, to coincide with an all-star memorial concert.

The iconic bassist and vocalist died last year aged 71, leaving a legacy that’s celebrated in Sunshine Of Your Love: A Life In Music, released via Republic Records.

The label says: “Jack was a colossus with a restless musical spirit. His 50-year career saw him work with a wide range of collaborators across many genres. His virtuosity on the bass guitar set the standard by which other musicians would be judged.”

Sunshine Of Your Love is on sale now. Bruce’s career achievements will be marked at the Roundhouse, London, on October 24, during a concert featuring ex bandmate Ginger Baker, Phil Manzanera, Ian Anderson, Bernie Marsden and others.

A Cream box set of replica vinyl singles is to be released in December.

Sunshine Of Your Love: A Life In Music Tracklist

CD1

  1. NSU (mono single version)
  2. I Feel Free (mono single version)
  3. I’m So Glad
  4. Sunshine of Your Love
  5. We’re Going Wrong
  6. White Room
  7. Deserted Cities of the Heart
  8. Doing That Scrapyard Thing
  9. Never Tell Your Mother She’s Out of Tune
  10. Rope Ladder to the Moon
  11. Theme from an Imaginary Western
  12. Weird of Hermiston
  13. Folk Song
  14. Can You Follow?
  15. Morning Story
  16. You Burned The Tables on Me
  17. Pieces of Mind
  18. Running Through Our Hands
  19. Keep it Down
  20. Something to Live For

CD2

  1. Without a Word
  2. How’s Tricks
  3. Childsong
  4. The Best is Still to Come
  5. She’s Moving On
  6. Jet Set Jewel
  7. Ships in the Night
  8. City of Gold
  9. Waiting in the Wings
  10. Out into the Fields
  11. The Night That Once Was Mine
  12. Candlelight
  13. Fields of Forever
  14. Reach for the Night
  15. Don’t Look Now