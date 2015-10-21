Jack Bruce celebrated in anthology

Jack Bruce’s work with Cream, BBM and his solo output is the subject of a two-disc anthology on sale now, to coincide with an all-star memorial concert.

The iconic bassist and vocalist died last year aged 71, leaving a legacy that’s celebrated in Sunshine Of Your Love: A Life In Music, released via Republic Records.

The label says: “Jack was a colossus with a restless musical spirit. His 50-year career saw him work with a wide range of collaborators across many genres. His virtuosity on the bass guitar set the standard by which other musicians would be judged.”

Sunshine Of Your Love is on sale now. Bruce’s career achievements will be marked at the Roundhouse, London, on October 24, during a concert featuring ex bandmate Ginger Baker, Phil Manzanera, Ian Anderson, Bernie Marsden and others.

A Cream box set of replica vinyl singles is to be released in December.

Sunshine Of Your Love: A Life In Music Tracklist

CD1

NSU (mono single version)

I Feel Free (mono single version)

I’m So Glad

Sunshine of Your Love

We’re Going Wrong

White Room

Deserted Cities of the Heart

Doing That Scrapyard Thing

Never Tell Your Mother She’s Out of Tune

Rope Ladder to the Moon

Theme from an Imaginary Western

Weird of Hermiston

Folk Song

Can You Follow?

Morning Story

You Burned The Tables on Me

Pieces of Mind

Running Through Our Hands

Keep it Down

Something to Live For

CD2