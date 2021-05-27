Lenin's eyes are bleeding: it can only be a teaser for the new Till Lindemann video

Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann has released a teaser video for a new single, apparently titled Ich Hasse Kinder, which translates into English as I Hate Children.

The clip, which was filmed in Moscow, is centred around a bust of Russian revolutionary and politician Vladimir Lenin. And, over the course of the short, 15-second clip, Lenin's eyeballs start bleeding. Which isn't a sentence we thought we'd ever write.

The clip was directed by Serghey Grey, who worked with Lindemann (the band) on the release of their riotous Live In Moscow film and album, which was unleashed upon a cowering world last week.

No release date has been set for the video, although posts on Till Lindemann's Instagram account suggest it may arrive on June 1, which has been recognised as The International Day for Protection of Children in many Soviet and former Soviet countries since 1950. The date was chosen at the Women's International Democratic Federation's congress in Moscow in 1949.

Last month Lindemann released another solo single, the Russian language Любимый город (Beloved Town), which comes from the film Devyatayev (also known as V2. Escape from Hell). The film tells the true story of Soviet fighter pilot Lt. Mikhail Petrovich Devyatayev, who escaped a German concentration camp in 1945 by hijacking a Luftwaffe Heinkel 111 bomber, rescuing nine fellow POWs during the daring breakout.

Till Lindemann is due to play his debut solo show at Germany's Wacken Festival later this year, performing on the new "Wacken Wednesday" on July 28 alongside Clawfinger and Varang Nord.