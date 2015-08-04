Lemmy, Araya added to silent rock movie cast

Motorhead icon Lemmy will play a crazed military commander in silent rock movie Gutterdammerrung, also featuring Henry Rollins and Iggy Pop.

Lemmy appears as a tank general who plays a critical role in setting the fates of two women locked in a battle of good versus evil.

And creator Bjorn Tagemose has also revealed that Slayer frontman Tom Araya will also be in the film, “bringing the light with a truly primal performance.”

It was revealed last month that Pop plays a twisted angel while Rollins, who co-wrote the script, plays a corrupt priest.

Billed as “the loudest silent movie on Earth,” Gutterdammerung is inspired by pre-talkie features of the 1920s – but instead of a single pianist adding musical accompaniment, a full-power rock band will supply a live soundtrack.

The story is set in a world without sin after God has removed the guitar from human lives. A bored angel named Vicious (Pop) returns the instrument to Earth and Rollins’ priest persuades a naive girl to attempt to retrieve and destroy it. A rival “rock chick” sets out to stop her and both of them “face the world’s more evil rock’n’roll bastards.”

Eagles Of Death Metal frontman Jesse Hughes, who also appears, said last month: “It’s not a fucking Spinal Tap – it’s the real fuckin’ deal and the craziest fuckin’ story you’ll ever see in a theatre.”

Lemmy says of his involvement: “If you don’t like it, fuck off.”

Shooting commences soon, with performances planned to start early next year. More details will follow via the production’s website. Motorhead play a 40th anniversary show at London’s Eventim Apollo on January 29, and tickets are on sale now.