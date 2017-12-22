TeamRock's 10 most-read features of 2017

We published hundreds of features here on TeamRock this year, from our serious look at sexual abuse within the music world, to our frankly ridiculous reimagining of iconic album covers thanks to that face manipulator app which was popular for about five minutes (remember that?), to paying tribute to the heroes we lost from within our world this year.

So, below, we round up the 10 TeamRock features which most grabbed your attention in the year of 2017.

1) The 50 best rock songs of 2017 so far

(And you know, if you like this, we recently ran an updated end-of-year list of the 100 best rock songs of 2017.)

2) We improved 16 iconic album covers using FaceApp

3) Rick Rubin - A guide to his best albums

4) The greatest guitar riffs of all time - revealed!

5) 10 best electric guitars under £500/$650

6) The 20 great lost albums of British Rock, 1968-72

7) The 11 best guitar solos of all time, as chosen by Santa Cruz

8) Frank Zappa – A guide to his best albums

9) Weinstein’s just the start: the abuse of women in music is at ‘epidemic’ levels

10) The 10 best Husker Du songs written by Grant Hart

