Led Zeppelin’s 50th anniversary celebrations continue with 3 new digital releases

Led Zeppelin’s 50th anniversary celebrations continue today with the release of three new digital-only recordings.

This year has seen a marked increase in Led Zep-related releases, which started with a reissue of How The West Was Won which was quickly followed by a 7-inch yellow vinyl featuring the Sunset Sound Mix of Rock And Roll and the Olympic Studio Mix of Friends for Record Store Day.

Earlier this month, the 1976 album The Song Remains The Same was reissued, while an official 50th anniversary photo book will be released in October by Real Art Press.

Today, a 30-track collection titled Led Zeppelin x Led Zeppelin has launched, along with An Intro to Led Zeppelin and digital versions of the Record Store Day vinyl release.

A statement on Led Zeppelin’s Facebook says: “50 years ago this week, John Bonham, John Paul Jones, Jimmy Page and Robert Plant convened in Olympic Studios in London to begin recording their debut album as Led Zeppelin.

“To celebrate this historic golden anniversary, the band have unveiled three new digital-only releases today on all digital download and streaming platforms.”

Led Zeppelin are the cover stars of the new issue of Classic Rock magazine, where we take a look back at their greatest tracks and the stories behind them.

Other artists in this month’s edition include Billy Gibbons, The Struts, Wilko Johnson, Mudhoney, Nazareth and Joe Bonamassa.

