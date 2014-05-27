Led Zeppelin unveil new Whole Lotta Love video

Led Zeppelin have released a new video for Whole Lotta Love (Rough Mix With Vocal). The clip was first shared by Jimmy Page last week at a listening event at L’Olympia in Paris, and is now online.

The video is a compiled from a mixture of familiar and rare live performances, while the track itself features on the deluxe, remastered edition of Led Zeppelin II, which is out next week. “This version of Whole Lotta Love is the mix down from the night that we recorded it”, says Page, “so it doesn’t have any of the overdubs that everyone will be familiar with, because when they hear this they’ll think, ‘Oh yeah, that’s the original’ and all of a sudden they’ll go ‘No, it’s not.’”

Page appeared on the Classic Rock Magazine Radio Show last week, telling host Nicky Horne, “People who love Led Zeppelin, who listen intently, are going to get so much out of this.”

Listen to Jimmy Page talk about the reissues on the Classic Rock Radio Show

Robert Plant adds: “You can see how songs grow. There must have been five or six other takes of that, which are not present. So the shaping of these things is very interesting and you can hear with this particular version that we haven’t quite reached the point yet, and that it’s very, very close.” [](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F6q4PpfcPnY)

The first in this series of Led Zeppelin reissues, covering the band’s first three albums, are out Monday June 2, and are available in multiple CD, vinyl and digital Formats.