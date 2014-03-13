Led Zeppelin To Reissue Entire Discography

Led Zeppelin‘s entire back catalogue of studio albums will be reissued later this year with some never-before-heard extras.
Starting with their first three albums, the rock ‘n’ roll legends will re-release each of their nine full-length efforts, remastered and complete with rare live tracks and previously unreleased studio outtakes.
The first trio will be released in early June. 1969 debut _Led Zeppelin _will include a set recorded on October 10, 1969 at the Olympia Theatre, Paris, while Led Zeppelin II, also originally released in 1969, comes packing alternative mixes of a spate of classic tracks, as well as a previously unreleased number, La La.
Finally (for now at least), 1970′s _Led Zeppelin III _includes seven studio outtakes and compositions that had never seen release until now.
Check out the full tracklists for _Led Zeppelin I, II _and III below:
Led Zeppelin
Good Times Bad Times
Babe I’m Gonna Leave You
You Shook Me
Dazed And Confused
Your Time Is Gonna Come
Black Mountain Side
Communication Breakdown
I Can’t Quit You Baby
How Many More Times
Companion Audio Disc: Live At The Olympia – Paris, France October 10, 1969
Good Times Bad Times/Communication Breakdown
I Can’t Quit You Baby
Heartbreaker
Dazed And Confused
White Summer/Black Mountain Side
You Shook Me
Moby Dick
How Many More Times
Led Zeppelin II
Whole Lotta Love
What Is And What Should Never Be
The Lemon Song
Thank You
Heartbreaker
Living Loving Maid (She’s Just A Woman)
Ramble On
Moby Dick
Companion Audio Disc
Whole Lotta Love
What Is And What Should Never Be
Thank You
Heartbreaker
Living Loving Maid (She’s Just A Woman)
Ramble On
Moby Dick
La La
Bring It On Home
Led Zeppelin III
Immigrant Song
Friends
Celebration Day
Since I’ve Been Loving You
Out On The Tiles
Gallows Pole
Tangerine
That’s The Way
Bron-Y-Aur Stomp
Hats Off To (Roy) Harper
Companion Audio Disc
The Immigrant Song
Friends
Celebration Day
Since I’ve Been Loving You
Bathroom Sound
Gallows Pole
That’s The Way
Jennings Farm Blues
Keys To The Highway/Trouble In Mind