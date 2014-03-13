Led Zeppelin To Reissue Entire Discography

Led Zeppelin‘s entire back catalogue of studio albums will be reissued later this year with some never-before-heard extras.

Starting with their first three albums, the rock ‘n’ roll legends will re-release each of their nine full-length efforts, remastered and complete with rare live tracks and previously unreleased studio outtakes.

The first trio will be released in early June. 1969 debut _Led Zeppelin _will include a set recorded on October 10, 1969 at the Olympia Theatre, Paris, while Led Zeppelin II, also originally released in 1969, comes packing alternative mixes of a spate of classic tracks, as well as a previously unreleased number, La La.

Finally (for now at least), 1970′s _Led Zeppelin III _includes seven studio outtakes and compositions that had never seen release until now.

Check out the full tracklists for _Led Zeppelin I, II _and III below:

Led Zeppelin

Good Times Bad Times Babe I’m Gonna Leave You You Shook Me Dazed And Confused Your Time Is Gonna Come Black Mountain Side Communication Breakdown I Can’t Quit You Baby How Many More Times

Companion Audio Disc: Live At The Olympia – Paris, France October 10, 1969

Good Times Bad Times/Communication Breakdown I Can’t Quit You Baby Heartbreaker Dazed And Confused White Summer/Black Mountain Side You Shook Me Moby Dick How Many More Times

Led Zeppelin II

Whole Lotta Love What Is And What Should Never Be The Lemon Song Thank You Heartbreaker Living Loving Maid (She’s Just A Woman) Ramble On Moby Dick

Companion Audio Disc

Whole Lotta Love What Is And What Should Never Be Thank You Heartbreaker Living Loving Maid (She’s Just A Woman) Ramble On Moby Dick La La Bring It On Home

Led Zeppelin III

Immigrant Song Friends Celebration Day Since I’ve Been Loving You Out On The Tiles Gallows Pole Tangerine That’s The Way Bron-Y-Aur Stomp Hats Off To (Roy) Harper

Companion Audio Disc