Led Zeppelin To Reissue Entire Discography

By Metal Hammer  

Led Zeppelin’s entire back catalogue of studio albums will be reissued later this year with some never-before-heard extras.

Starting with their first three albums, the rock ‘n’ roll legends will re-release each of their nine full-length efforts, remastered and complete with rare live tracks and previously unreleased studio outtakes.

The first trio will be released in early June. 1969 debut _Led Zeppelin _will include a set recorded on October 10, 1969 at the Olympia Theatre, Paris, while Led Zeppelin II, also originally released in 1969, comes packing alternative mixes of a spate of classic tracks, as well as a previously unreleased number, La La.

Finally (for now at least), 1970′s _Led Zeppelin III _includes seven studio outtakes and compositions that had never seen release until now.

Check out the full tracklists for _Led Zeppelin I, II _and III below:

Led Zeppelin

  1. Good Times Bad Times

  2. Babe I’m Gonna Leave You

  3. You Shook Me

  4. Dazed And Confused

  5. Your Time Is Gonna Come

  6. Black Mountain Side

  7. Communication Breakdown

  8. I Can’t Quit You Baby

  9. How Many More Times

Companion Audio Disc: Live At The Olympia – Paris, France October 10, 1969

  1. Good Times Bad Times/Communication Breakdown

  2. I Can’t Quit You Baby

  3. Heartbreaker

  4. Dazed And Confused

  5. White Summer/Black Mountain Side

  6. You Shook Me

  7. Moby Dick

  8. How Many More Times

Led Zeppelin II

  1. Whole Lotta Love

  2. What Is And What Should Never Be

  3. The Lemon Song

  4. Thank You

  5. Heartbreaker

  6. Living Loving Maid (She’s Just A Woman)

  7. Ramble On

  8. Moby Dick

Companion Audio Disc

  1. Whole Lotta Love

  2. What Is And What Should Never Be

  3. Thank You

  4. Heartbreaker

  5. Living Loving Maid (She’s Just A Woman)

  6. Ramble On

  7. Moby Dick

  8. La La

  9. Bring It On Home

Led Zeppelin III

  1. Immigrant Song

  2. Friends

  3. Celebration Day

  4. Since I’ve Been Loving You

  5. Out On The Tiles

  6. Gallows Pole

  7. Tangerine

  8. That’s The Way

  9. Bron-Y-Aur Stomp

  10. Hats Off To (Roy) Harper

Companion Audio Disc

  1. The Immigrant Song

  2. Friends

  3. Celebration Day

  4. Since I’ve Been Loving You

  5. Bathroom Sound

  6. Gallows Pole

  7. That’s The Way

  8. Jennings Farm Blues

  9. Keys To The Highway/Trouble In Mind

