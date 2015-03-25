Lazuli in UK return

Lazuli have confirmed a UK tour to follow the success of their visit in November.

The French quintet, who launched fifth album Tant Que L’Herbe Est Grasse a year ago, return for four shows towards the end of 2015, in association with Prog and The Merch Desk.

Tour manager Nellie Pitts says: “Those fortunate enough to see Lazuli last time were enchanted – not only by their eclectic music, but their friendliness and enthusiasm after their dream of playing in ‘the land of the Beatles’ came true.

“Their appeal goes far beyond prog. Showstopper Nine Hands Around A Marimba is like nothing else you’ll ever see played live.”

A London show remains to be confirmed. Alan Reed has been confirmed as special guest at the band’s Liverpool show.

Oct 28: TBC

Oct 30: Farncombe Music Club

Oct 31: Maltby Wesley Centre

Nov 01: Liverpool Zanzibar Club – with Alan Reed