Lazuli announce rescheduled UK tour for October 2022

Lazuli will debut their new line-up when they return to the UK in October 2022. The French band's long-awaited shows are rescheduled from the 2020 dates that were cancelled twice due to the Covid pandemic.

Singer, Dominique Leonetti says, “945 days without crossing the Channel, oh damn, too long!!! Dear friends, rendez-vous in October, we must to make up for lost time… “

The seven shows, which include a performance at Summer's End Festival, mark the UK live debut of new guitarist Arnaud Beynaud, who replaced Ged Byar in 2020.

Tickets are available directly from the venues and previously purchased tickets remain valid for the rescheduled dates. Please contact the ticket outlet for any refunds.

Lazuli's last album, Dénudé, contained acoustic reworkings of material from the band's previous recordings. Their last studio album, Le Fantastique Envol de Dieter Böhm, was released in 2020.

Lazuli 2022 UK tour

Oct 09: Swindon Level 3

Oct 11: Liverpool The Cavern Club

Oct 12: Glasgow Ivory Blacks

Oct 13: Newcastle Think Tank

Oct 14: Oundle Queen Victoria Hall

Oct 16: Chepstow Summer’s End Festival

Oct 17: London 229 The Venue