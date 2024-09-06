Lazuli announce England and Ireland tour dates for March 2025

French prog rockers Lazuli have announced a run of English and Irish tour dates for March next year.

These include a return to Fusion Festival as well as dates in Bangor, Dublin, Sheffield, London, Southampton, Fletching and Sudbury. The band will be performing new material on the tour.

"Dear friends from across the channel, we are already looking forward to take the ferry and meet you again," exclaims singer and guitarist Dominique Leonetti. "We will come to play you the songs of Lazuli that you like but we will also come with new songs in our guitars. So we will need human guinea pigs to test them. (thanks in advance and good luck ;-) See you in March..."

Aside from their Fusion appearance and the Trading Boundaries show, Lazuli will be supported by Jones & Son, who feature Jump frontman John Dexter Jones along with his son, Tal. They will be performing a mix of classic Jump tunes as well as some original compositions.

You can see the full list of dates below. Tickets will be available via the venues from Monday September 9.

Aug 7: Stourport The Civic Fusion Festival

Aug 8: Bango Neuadd Ogwen

Aug 9: Dublin Sound House

Aug 11: Sheffield Local Authority (in association with Spirit Of Progressive Rock)

Aug 12: London Half Moon

Aug 13: Southampton The 1865

Aug 14: Fletching Trading Boundaries

Aug 16: Sudbury Arts Centre