Laughing Stock team up with XTC's Colin Moulding on new album

Norwegian art rockers Laughing Stock will release new album Songs For The Future in February

Norwegian art rockers Laughing Stock have announced that they will release their new album, Songs For The Future, through Apollon Records on February 3. You can watch a video for the title track below.

The new album, the band's fifth, sees the trio - Jan Mikael Sørensen, Håvard Enge and Jan Erik Kirkevold Nilsen - working with XTC bass player Colin Moulding - fitting, as the band describe XTC's 1986 album Skylarking, along with Tears For Fears' debut The Hurting and Talk Talk's The Colour Of Spring, as albums that inspired them to play instruments in the first place.

Songs For The Future also features contributions from Yes bass player Billy Sherwood and Camel's Colin Bass.

The album has been produced and mixed by Jan M. Sørensen with help from the rest of the band and has been mastered by Jacob Holm-Lupo.

Pre-order Songs For The Future.

