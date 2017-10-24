Last Remaining Tickets For Frost* Show

There’s only a handful of tickets left for Frost’s forthcoming London show at Dingwalls on November 24. Prog Editor Jerry Ewing will also be DJing at a free aftershow following the band’s performance.

“Frost banging out the whole of Falling Satellites live and then Jerry Ewing rocking the aftershow wheels of steel all on the shores of The Regent’s Canal?,” Jem Godfrey told Prog. “And on a Friday you say? Sign me the f*** up for that now!”

The show will be the last live performance from the band, after they tweeted “Please also be aware that Dingwalls will be our last live appearance for the foreseeable. Time for new music” recently. The band have an EP planned for Spring 2018, titled Others and, according to the band’s Twitter feed will feature the following songs: Heart Of Violence, Fathers, Waiting For The Lie, Eat, Fathom, Drown and Exhibit A.

Frost* will be filming the event for future release. Tickets cost £21.50 and are available from The Merch Desk.