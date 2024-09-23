Larkin Poe announce new album Bloom, launch video for If God Is A Woman, an invitation to "resist the typecasting of women, both conscious and unconscious"

Bloom, the seventh album from Grammy Award-winning Roots Rockers Larkin Poe, will be released in the new year

Roots rockers Larkin Poe have announced details of their seventh studio album, Bloom. News of the album's arrival is accompanied by a single, If God Is A Woman, the follow-up to Bluephoria, which was released in July. 

“Defying expectation requires great effort, but the cathartic joy of deeper self-discovery is worth the struggle," says Rebecca Lovell. "If God Is A Woman was written as a reminder to resist the typecasting of women, both conscious and unconscious. There are many shades of existence, and we had fun painting abstract with this sardonic blues."

Bloom is the follow-up to 2022's Blood Harmony, which won the Best Contemporary Blues Album prize at last year's Grammy Awards. It was produced and largely co-written by sisters Megan and Rebecca Lovell alongside the latter's partner, Tyler Bryant, and finds the pair delving "deep into personal narratives with universal themes of self-acceptance and individuality against a backdrop of contemporary blues and rock influences."

Bloom is about finding oneself amidst the noise of the world,” says Rebecca, “about wholeheartedly embracing the flaws and idiosyncrasies that make us real.” 

“In one way or another," adds Megan, "pretty much all of the songs on this album are about finding yourself, knowing yourself, and separating the truth of who you are from societal expectations." 

Bloom will be released via the duo's Tricki-Woo Records on January 25 next year, and is available to pre-order now

Larkin Poe: Bloom tracklist

1. Mockingbird
2. Easy Love Part 1
3. Little Bit
4. Bluephoria
5. Easy Love Part 2
6. Nowhere Fast
7. If God Is A Woman
8. Pearls
9. Fool Outta Me
10. You Are The River
11. Bloom Again

