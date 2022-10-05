Larkin Poe release video for cathartic soul-blues anthem Strike Gold

Rising blues rockers Larkin Poe – made up of sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell –have released a new single, Strike Gold. It's the fourth track to be taken from the pair's upcoming sixth studio album Blood Harmony, and follows in the footsteps of previous singles Georgia Off My Mind, Bad Spell, and the title track.

Strike Gold is a soulful blues with some sassy lap steel flourishes and a chorus designed for live singalongs, which is well-timed as Larkin Poe have also announced their biggest US tour to date. It begins at the The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC on January 20, and winds up at the beginning of April ahead of a trio of shows in Australia. Full dates below.

"After years of being out on the road, this song feels emotionally anthemic," says Rebecca. "Shoutout to all the good souls out there who keep showing up for their dreams, even when the goin’ gets tough."

Blood Harmony is released on November 11 via Tricky Woo Records.

Oct 08: Columbia Roots N Blues Festival, MO*

Oct 09: Gretna Fest 2022, CA*

Oct 14: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA#

Oct 15: Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre, CA#

Oct 16: Irvine Fivepoint Amphitheatre, CA#

Nov 06: Gainesville The BASH Music Festival, FL*

Jan 20: Asheville The Orange Peel, NC

Jan 21: Knoxville The Mill & Mine, TN

Jan 24: Kansas City Knuckleheads Saloon, MO

Jan 26: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

Jan 27: Salt Lake City The Commonwealth Room, UT

Jan 28: Jackson Hole Center for the Arts, WY

Jan 31: Boise Knitting Factory, ID

Feb 02: Seattle The Crocodile, WA

Feb 03: Vancouver The Commodore Ballroom, BC

Feb 04: Portland Wonder Ballroom, OR

Feb 07: Grass Valley The Center For the Arts, CA

Feb 09: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA

Feb 10: San Diego House of Blues, CA

Feb 11: Los Angeles The Fonda Theatre, CA

Feb 23: Dallas Echo Lounge & Music Hall, TX

Feb 24: Austin Scoot Inn, TX

Feb 25: Fayetteville George’s Majestic Lounge, AR

Mar 09: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

Mar 10: Philadelphia Brooklyn Bowl, PA

Mar 11: New York Webster Hall, NY

Mar 12: Boston Royale, MA

Mar 15: Toronto Opera House, ON

Mar 16: Chicago Thalia Hall, IL

Mar 17: Milwaukee Turner Hall Ballroom, WI

Mar 18: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN

Mar 31: Nashville Brooklyn Bowl, TN

Apr 01: Atlanta Variety Playhouse, GA

Apr 06: Tyagarah Byron Bay Bluesfest, Australia*

Apr 09: Sydney Metro Theatre, Australia

Apr 10: Melbourne The Croxton Bandroom, Australia

* Festival Appearance

# Outlaw Music Festival Tour

Tickets go in sale on October 7 at 10am local (opens in new tab).