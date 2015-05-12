Landmarq launch 2013 live set

Landmarq will release a live DVD/CD set next month via Cherry Red, they’ve announced.

Roadskill, to be launched on June 1, was recorded in the Netherlands in 2013.

The label says: “It’s a special edition live CD, with a DVD of the show included, showcasing songs from the band’s most successful and latest album, Entertaining Angels.”

The show features singer Tracy Hitchings, award winning keyboard player Mike Varty, Daniel Martin on drums and the band’s two founder members – guitarist Uwe D’Rose and bass player Steve Gee.

Landmarq last year launched a career-spanning set called _Origins: A Landmarq Anthology _to celebrate their 25th anniversary.