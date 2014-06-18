Landmarq launch 2-disc anthology

Landmarq have created a two-disc anthology to mark their achievements as they approach their 25th anniversary.

The first disc features nine tracks recorded with current vocalist Tracy Hitchings, plus a brand-new track Origins, which gives the collection its name. The second contains nine songs with former frontman Damian Wilson, who fronted the band between 1991 and 1995.

They believe it’s “sure to appeal to existing fans of all eras of the band – as well as serving as a great introduction for anyone discovering us for the first time.”

Origins: A Landmarq Anthology 1991-2014 is available via Cherry Red and iTunes.

Disc One - The Tracy Years

Science Of Coincidence2. Lighthouse3. Between Sleeping And Dreaming (live) 4. Tailspin (Let Go The Line) (live) 5. After I Died Somewhere (live) 6. Heritage (live) 7. Turbulence (Paradigm Shift)8. Personal Universe9. Origins (new song)

Disc Two - The Damian Years