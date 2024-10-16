"You know how Fleetwood Mac almost dedicated Rumours to their cocaine dealer? I think we should dedicate this album to all the booze we bought at Tesco": Lambrini Girls announce debut album Who Let The Dogs Out

Lambrini Girls have announced the arrival of their debut album, Who Let The Dogs Out, due out January 10, 2025.
To mark the news, the Brighton punk duo - formed of vocalist Phoebe Lunny and bassist Lilly Macieira -have unveiled the new single, Big Dick Energy, a fizzing, attitude-laden, high-energy anthem that challenges society's celebration of harmful, overtly 'masculine' traits and ideals.
The band explain, “Man comes in many forms, from world leaders to tech CEOs and humble softboys. But what unites them? Society has celebrated their supposed massive figurative and literal dicks, which they constantly flaunt. Why? Toxic masculinity.”
They continue, “Fuelling their sense of entitlement and insecurities leads to harmful behaviours. Which when left unchecked, means we have to deal with the fallout. The definition of Big Dick Energy is a confidence that doesn’t need proving. Which begs the question, how big is that dick in reality? If you haven’t figured this out by now, it’s not that big.”
Speaking of the forthcoming album, they humorously note, “You know how Fleetwood Mac almost dedicated Rumours to their cocaine dealer? I think we should dedicate this album to all the booze we bought at Tesco.”
Listen to Big Dick Energy below:
Later this month, Lambrini Girls will head out on a run of dates across Europe and the UK, kicking off with a show on October 19 in Cardiff, followed by Switzerland, Brighton (DJ Set), Iceland and more. They'll head to the USA in December, with more shows continuing across the EU and UK in 2025, before finally signing off with a final performance in London's Electric Brixton on April 17.
Oct 19: Cardiff SWN Festival
Oct 26: Croc The Rock Etagnières, Switzerland
Nov 5: Brighton Mutations Festival (DJ Set)
Nov 8: Reykjavik Iceland Airwaves, Iceland
Nov 10: Kortrijk Sonic City Belgium
Nov 29: London Alexandra Palace
Nov 30: London Alexandra Palace
Dec 03: Brooklyn Union Pool, NY
Dec 04: Brooklyn Babys All Right, NY
Feb 25: Lille Aeronef, France
Feb 26: Nantes Stereolux, France
Feb 27: Paris La Maroquinerie, France
Mar 01: Ravenna Hana Bi, Italy
Mar 03: Prague Bike Jesus, Czech Republic
Mar 04: Leipzig Moritzbastei, Germany
Mar 05: Berlin Neue Zukunft, Germany
Mar 07: Stockholm Hus7, Sweden
Mar 08: Oslo John Dee, Norway
Mar 09: Goteborg Pustervik, Sweden
Mar 11: Copenhagen Ideal Bar, Denmark
Mar 13: Rotterdam Rotown, Netherlands
Mar 14: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Mar 15: Eindhoven Effenaar, Netherlands
Mar 17: Cologne Bumann & Sohn, Germany
Mar 18: Amiens La Lune Des Pirates, France
Mar 19: Luxembourg Rotondes, Luxembourg
Mar 20: Reims La Cartonnerie, France
Mar 21: Rouen Le 106, France
Mar 22: Brussels AB Club, Belgium
Apr 01: Bristol The Fleece
Apr 02: Southampton Papillion
Apr 03: Birmingham Castle & Falcon
Apr 04: Birkenhead Future Yard
Apr 05: Dublin Whelans, Ireland
Apr 07: York The Crescent
Apr 08: Leeds Brudenell
Apr 09: Glasgow Saint Lukes
Apr 10: Manchester Gorilla
Apr 11: Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Apr 12: Brighton Chalk
Apr 17: London Electric Brixton
Who Let The Dogs Out tracklist
1. Bad Apple
2. Company Culture
3. Big D*** Energy
4. No Homo
5. Nothing Tastes As Good As It Feels
6. You’re Not From Around Here
7. Scarcity Is Fake (Communist Propaganda)
8. Filthy Rich Nepo Baby
9. Special, Different
10. Love