Lamb Of God's video for the their new, heavy AF track Ditch is dirty, wild chaos

Lamb Of God have shared the music video for their heavy as hell track Ditch, taken from their new album Omens, released today (October 7) via Nuclear Blast Records.

For the video, the Virginian metal heavyweights provide a brutal performance under a dark orange spotlight, while surrounded by a congregation of animalistic humans, galloping around on their knees and rolling in the dirt. The video begins to escalate when the Neanderthal-like characters are greeted by a phantom-like deity, who gifts them a box of weapons. Obviously, chaos unfolds.

Lamb Of God have also released The Making Of: Omens, a short film documenting the recording of their Omens album, which premiered on October 6. The film is available to watch over on Lamb Of God's website.

Of the project, the band say in a statement: "In February 2022, we entered Henson Studios in Los Angeles, CA to begin recording our 9th studio album, what would become Omens. We recorded this record the old-fashioned way... with five of us, in a room together, playing music. We filmed the entire process.

Speaking of the new album's origins, frontman Randy Blythe declares: "The world is crazy and keeps changing. Omens is a reaction to the state of the world. It’s a very pissed-off record.” He pauses for emphasis. “It is extremely pissed-off.”

"The inner workings of the band have never been better,” explains guitarist Mark Morton. “You can hear it in Omens. You can see it in our performances, and if you're around us for five minutes, you can feel it."

Watch the video for Ditch below:

Currently, the Virginian metal heavyweights are in the midst of a North American tour alongside Killswitch Engage, Baroness and Suicide Silence. The trek will wrap up on October 20, following which, Lamb Of God will venture on their State Of Unrest European run, with headline dates taking place in December, alongside thrash legends Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder and Gatecreeper as special guests.

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Motionless In White, Fit For An Autopsy



Oct 07: Sacramento Aftershock Festival *No Fit For An Autopsy, CA

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Spiritbox, Fit For An Autopsy

Oct 09: Vancouver Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, BC

Oct 10: Kent (Seattle) Accesso ShoWare Center, WA

Oct 11: Portland Theater of the Clouds, OR

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Animals As Leaders, Fit For An Autopsy

Oct 13: Inglewood YouTube Theater, CA

Oct 14: Phoenix Arizona Federal Theater, AZ

Oct 15: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Oct 16: El Paso UTEP Don Haskins Center, TX

Oct 18: San Antonio Freeman Coliseum, TX

Oct 19: Houston 713 Music Hall, TX

Oct 20: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX