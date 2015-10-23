Megadeth Kiko’s solo album made Adler feel like ‘hack’

Chris Adler has recalled how he felt like a musical “hack” when he heard Megadeth colleague Kiko Loureiro’s solo album.

The pair hadn’t met before they worked together in Dave Mustaine’s band, with the guitarist a permanent member and the drummer splitting duties with his main band Lamb Of God.

Adler tells Eddie Trunk: “I did not know Kiko. We had a little rental house up in the hills – we set up and just talked for a while about music and all this different stuff.

“He told me about the solo record. He hands it to me, and the drummer is Marco Minnemann, one of these phenom drummers. just an unbelievable player.

“I’m like, ‘How long is it going to take these guys to figure out I’m just a hack compared to these dudes?’”

His appreciation of Loureiro has only increased since they recorded Megadeth album Dystopia together. “He has just the most incredible music ability I’ve ever seen in my life,” says Adler. “I’d never played with a guitar player like him.

“I think it’s a really fresh take on thrash. Within this new record, he’s slaying it.”

The drummer pulls double duties when Megadeth and Lamb Of God tour the UK together next month. He reveals: “There’s talk of a North American run early next year, so I’d be doing it every night.

“I try to do a 10-mile run every day then I play the Lamb Of God show. I figure those thing together are probably going to equal what I do with these guys.”

Dystopia is released on January 22.