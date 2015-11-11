Lamb Of God premiere Erase This video

Groove metal powerhouse Lamb Of God are premiering their new video for Erase This exclusively with Metal Hammer.

“Lyrically, Erase This deals with negative people and how they can drag you down without you even necessarily realising it,” says guitarist Mark Morton. “It’s about people you may even be close to, but who are stuck in their own self-pity and woe-is-me, kind of victim status. That kind of energy can spread like a virus. Most of us as humans have been on both the giving and receiving end of that kind of attitude, but the older I get, the more I try to focus on not allowing that type of vibe to enter my mindset.”

Lamb Of God are currently touring the UK with Megadeth, Children Of Bodom and Sylosis at the following dates:

11 November: Braehead Arena, Glasgow

12 November: O2 Apollo, Manchester

14 November: The SSE Arena, Wembley

15 November: O2 Academy, Birmingham

