Lagwagon added to NOFX, Alkaline Trio UK tour

Lagwagon have been added as support to NOFX and Alkaline Trio’s summer UK tour.
The California punk veterans – who are currently on their own headlining tour of Europe – will appear at all eight shows, kicking off in Birmingham on June 27.
Frontman Joey Cape says: “We’re very pleased to announce our participation in the upcoming NOFX and Alkaline Trio tour. Come a bit earlier and hang out with us.”
An extra four shows were added to the original run of four due to high demand for tickets, which are available via Ticketweb.
Alkaline Trio frontman Matt Skiba last week stood in with Blink-182 after they split with Tom DeLonge.
UK dates
27 Jun: Birmingham O2 Academy
28 Jun: Birmingham O2 Academy
29 Jun: Nottingham Rock City
30 Jun: Newcastle O2 Academy
02 Jul: Leeds O2 Academy
03 Jul: Leeds O2 Academy
04 Jul: London O2 Academy Brixton
05 Jul: London O2 Academy Brixton