Lagwagon added to NOFX, Alkaline Trio UK tour

Lagwagon have been added as support to NOFX and Alkaline Trio’s summer UK tour.

The California punk veterans – who are currently on their own headlining tour of Europe – will appear at all eight shows, kicking off in Birmingham on June 27.

Frontman Joey Cape says: “We’re very pleased to announce our participation in the upcoming NOFX and Alkaline Trio tour. Come a bit earlier and hang out with us.”

An extra four shows were added to the original run of four due to high demand for tickets, which are available via Ticketweb.

Alkaline Trio frontman Matt Skiba last week stood in with Blink-182 after they split with Tom DeLonge.

27 Jun: Birmingham O2 Academy

28 Jun: Birmingham O2 Academy

29 Jun: Nottingham Rock City

30 Jun: Newcastle O2 Academy

02 Jul: Leeds O2 Academy

03 Jul: Leeds O2 Academy

04 Jul: London O2 Academy Brixton

05 Jul: London O2 Academy Brixton