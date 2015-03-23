Gallery: Blink-182 Headline Musink Festival with Matt Skiba

After two recent warm-up shows in San Diego and Hollywood, Blink-182 headlined the final day of the eighth annual Musink festival at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, California on March 22.

Musink – a three-day music and tattoo convention curated by drummer Travis Barker – saw appearances by Rancid, Sick Of It All, Bad Religion and Off!.

This was the third show to feature Alkaline Trio frontman Matt Skiba, who stepped in to front the band after Blink-182’s acrimonious split with founding member Tom DeLonge in January.

TeamRock Radio’s Beez says: “This was, quite simply, the best Blink-182 show I’ve ever seen. The first time I saw them was at London’s Electric Ballroom on their Enema Of The State tour in 1999. I’ve seen them in clubs, theatres, arenas and headlining festivals on numerous occasions, but to see Matt Skiba singing those songs was something else. You can’t miss with the singles; everyone knows every word, but the level of feeling he brought on Always gave me goosebumps. To call it ‘a moment’ can’t do it justice.

“The intro to Reckless Abandon was perfection, Dysentery Gary was wild and Up All Night sounded a billion times better than it does on their Neighborhoods album. Matt brought those gothic, somber tones to I Miss You and Down, injecting his own personality into the songs without them losing their familiarity. It was incredibly moving to see that guy get treated like a hero. After years of being one of the best singers in the game, it’s the least he’s deserved. It’d be criminal if this didn’t become a permanent deal and the idea they could make a record together has me salivating. Somebody book this in the UK, stat. Everyone should get the chance to see this show.”

Check out the gallery below…

Blink-182 with Matt Skiba, live at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, California, March 23 Photos: Chelsea Lauren/Wireimage