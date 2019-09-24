Lacuna Coil's London Dungeon event raises £580 for The Sophie Lancaster Foundation and Make Some Noise

Earlier this month Hammer teamed up with Century Media to give fans a chance to spend the night in the London Dungeon with Lacuna Coil. Obviously, this sent fans of the Italian outfit into a frenzy, and the event sold out in mere minutes – understandably, fans of the gothic rockers are somewhat darkly inclined and the promise of a ghastly setting was too good to miss!

The first of its kind, devotees were given a tour of the dungeons – where they were royally spooked by Cristina Scabbia and Andrea Ferro disguised as plague doctors – treated to an exclusive Q&A session held by Hammer's own deputy editor, Eleanor Goodman and treated to a playback of the band's new album Black Anima, more than a month before its official release on October 11. Check out our behind the scenes video of the event here.

Those who were lucky enough to grab tickets within the incredibly small window of time when they were available, will be happy to hear that their ticket fees have gone to some incredibly worthy causes.

Speaking about the event, Eleanor Goodman comments: "It was fantastic to work with London Dungeon to bring the Lacuna Coil album playback screaming to life.

"Andrea and Cristina made brilliant plague doctors and Black Anima sounded epic inside the dungeon walls.

"Thanks to everyone who came along and raised money for the Sophie Lancaster Foundation and Make Some Noise. What a night!"

The total ticket revenue came to £580, which will be evenly split between the two charities. £240 will go to The Sophie Lancaster Foundation, which focuses on creating respect for and understanding of subcultures in our communities following the tragic murder of goth teen, Sophie Lancaster, in 2007.

The second £240 will go to Make Some Noise, a national charity that funds and empowers projects, helping disadvantaged children, young people and their families, as close to home as possible.