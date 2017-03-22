Lacuna Coil launch new video for Blood, Tears, Dust

Lacuna Coil have released a video for their track Blood, Tears, Dust.

The song originally appeared on the band’s 2016 album Delirium, with the Italian outfit revealing that the promo is part of a “much bigger plan.”

Vocalist Cristina Scabbia says of the video: “Right now I can’t tell you everything about Blood, Tears, Dust, as this video is part of something bigger.

“This is the core of who we are as a band – the sweat, the dirt, the raw energy. It’s our insanity and all of us feeling comfortable with it.

“I love how Cosimo Alemà filmed this, the photography, the colours and the hints in the story are perfectly placed and it is the first time we are really ‘acting’.”

She adds: “This video is only a part of a much bigger plan – stay tuned. Hope you enjoy this video as much as I do!”

Lacuna Coil will head out on the road once more next month for dates with Arch Enemy and The Haunted.

Find their full 2017 tour itinerary below.

Apr 04: Langen Neue Stadthalle, Germany

Apr 05: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany

Apr 06: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany

Apr 07: Durbuy Rock Festival, Belgium

Apr 08: Epinal La Souris Verte, France

Apr 09: Ludwigsburg Rockfabrik , Germany

May 01: Wroclaw Thanks Jimi Festival, Poland

May 06: Trofaiach Feel the Noise Festival, Austria

May 19: Solothurn Kofmel, Switzerland

May 20: Monthey Irreversible Festival, Switzerland

May 22: Tel Aviv Bascula, Israel

May 24: Tampere Yo Talo, Finland

May 26: St. Petersburg Aurora Club, Russia

May 27: Moscow Volta Club, Russia

Jul 01: Cagliari Arena Sant’Elia, Italy

Jul 05-08: Ballenstedt Rock Harz Festival, Germany

Jul 08: Sabbioneta Sabbio Summer Fest, Italy

Jul 13-16: Vizovice Masters OF Rock, Czech Republic

Jul 22: Esslingen Riverside Festival, Germany

Aug 01: Treviso Suoni di Marca Festival, Italy

Aug 03-05: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 06: Manduria South’s Cheyenne International Bike Show & Rock Metal Festival, Italy

