Lacuna Coil launch new video for Blood, Tears, Dust

Lacuna Coil have released a video for their track Blood, Tears, Dust.
The song originally appeared on the band’s 2016 album Delirium, with the Italian outfit revealing that the promo is part of a “much bigger plan.”
Vocalist Cristina Scabbia says of the video: “Right now I can’t tell you everything about Blood, Tears, Dust, as this video is part of something bigger.
“This is the core of who we are as a band – the sweat, the dirt, the raw energy. It’s our insanity and all of us feeling comfortable with it.
“I love how Cosimo Alemà filmed this, the photography, the colours and the hints in the story are perfectly placed and it is the first time we are really ‘acting’.”
She adds: “This video is only a part of a much bigger plan – stay tuned. Hope you enjoy this video as much as I do!”
Lacuna Coil will head out on the road once more next month for dates with Arch Enemy and The Haunted.
Find their full 2017 tour itinerary below.
Lacuna Coil 2017 tour dates
Apr 04: Langen Neue Stadthalle, Germany
Apr 05: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany
Apr 06: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany
Apr 07: Durbuy Rock Festival, Belgium
Apr 08: Epinal La Souris Verte, France
Apr 09: Ludwigsburg Rockfabrik , Germany
May 01: Wroclaw Thanks Jimi Festival, Poland
May 06: Trofaiach Feel the Noise Festival, Austria
May 19: Solothurn Kofmel, Switzerland
May 20: Monthey Irreversible Festival, Switzerland
May 22: Tel Aviv Bascula, Israel
May 24: Tampere Yo Talo, Finland
May 26: St. Petersburg Aurora Club, Russia
May 27: Moscow Volta Club, Russia
Jul 01: Cagliari Arena Sant’Elia, Italy
Jul 05-08: Ballenstedt Rock Harz Festival, Germany
Jul 08: Sabbioneta Sabbio Summer Fest, Italy
Jul 13-16: Vizovice Masters OF Rock, Czech Republic
Jul 22: Esslingen Riverside Festival, Germany
Aug 01: Treviso Suoni di Marca Festival, Italy
Aug 03-05: Wacken Open Air, Germany
Aug 06: Manduria South’s Cheyenne International Bike Show & Rock Metal Festival, Italy