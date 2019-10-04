Lacuna Coil issue an SOS call on new single Save Me

Lacuna Coil have released a stream of their new single Save Me.

It’s the latest material taken from the band’s upcoming album Black Anima which will arrive on October 11 through Century Media Records. They previously revealed Layers Of Time and Reckless from the follow-up to 2016's Delirium.

Lacuna Coil vocalist Cristina Scabbia tells Billboard: “If Delirium was about going through suffering, this record is the realisation that it’s okay to not be okay.

“It’s okay to go through hard moments because you will eventually get out of them and get better. Sometimes it’s okay to enjoy the darkness because it is part of life. You need it for balance.

“At the same time, we wanted the record to be heavier and darker in terms of atmosphere and lyrics – and even visual.”

Lacuna Coil are currently on the road across North America and will embark on a UK and European tour with Eluveitie throughout November and December.

Last month, Metal Hammer and Century Media teamed up to give fans the experience of a lifetime with a tour of the London Dungeon which also saw Lacuna Coil take part in a Q&A session.

The event also raised money for the Sophie Lancaster Foundation and Make Some Noise.

(Image credit: Century Media Records)

Lacuna Coil: Black Anima

1. Anima Nera

2. Sword Of Anger

3. Reckless

4. Layers Of Time

5. Apocalypse

6. Now Or Never

7. Under The Surface

8. Veneficium

9. The End Is All I Can See

10. Save Me

11. Black Anima