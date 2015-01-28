L7 confirm live return and launch film fund

L7 have confirmed their mooted reunion and launched a crowdfunding campaign for an upcoming documentary.

The all-girl grunge band said late last year that they needed the help of their fans to launch a comeback and they have now confirmed two European festival dates with further shows promised.

And they have also given more details on their documentary, L7: Pretend We’re Dead. They have opened a Kickstarter fund in the hope of raising $97,000 by February 26.

The film is to be directed by Sarah Price and promises to take fans “on an all-access journey into the 1990s grunge movement that took the world by storm, and the band that helped define it as the genre of a generation.”

So far, June appearances at Download festival at Donington, Spain’s Azkena Rock Festival and Hellfest in France have been confirmed, with more to follow.

On their Facebook page, the band say: “Attention, you did it. Your support, prayers, pleads, demands, and harassment here on this page have worked. The original lineup of L7 are reuniting and it feels so good. Woo hoo.”

Donita Sparks, Suzi Gardner, Jennifer Finch and Demetra Plakas struck gold with 1992 album Bricks Are Heavy and were at the forefront of the so-called riot grrrl movement.