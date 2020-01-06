Kvelertak team up with Mastodon’s Troy Sanders for new single Crack Of Doom

Kvelertak have released a video for their new single Crack Of Doom – a track that features a guest appearance from Mastodon bassist Troy Sanders.

It’s the latest song taken from the Norwegian outfit’s upcoming album Splid which will arrive on February 14 through Rise Records.

Kvelertak say: “Ever heard of the Maya apocalypse? Johannes Stöffler? Harold Camping? Are you afraid that the religious leaders, scientists, or the doomsday preachers may be right? Have no fear! They were all wrong.

"But now, Kvelertak has come to prophesise Ragnarok, straight into your heart and soul. The Crack Of Doom shines on us all!”

They add: “We sent Troy a demo of the song because there were a couple of parts we felt would fit his voice very well and lift the song. Luckily he liked the track and was keen to do it.

“He got some scratch vocal tracks and some guidelines but was free to do it however he wanted. What we got back was even better than what we could hope for.

“We’re extremely proud to have him featured on this song, and with Troy being American it felt natural to just do the whole thing in English.”

The video was directed by Stian Andersen and produced by Lars Thomas Skare, who state: “It has been an amazing experience and a privilege to assist in the baptism of new vocalist Ivar Nikolaisen into the ranks of the band – and putting him through the torturous conditions of ice bathing in sub-zero temperatures, setting him on fire, galloping through the forest shirtless mid-winter, or hanging him upside down from a tree.”

Kvelertak will head out on the road in support of Splid – which means ‘discord’ in English – from next month, with dates planned across Europe.

Kvelertak: Splid

1. Rogaland

2. Crack of Doom

3. Necrosoft

4. Discord

5. Bråtebrann

6. Uglas hegemoni

7. Fanden ta dette hull!

8. Tevling

9. Stevnemøte med Satan

10. Delirium tremens

11. Ved bredden av Nihil