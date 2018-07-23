Kvelertak bring in vocalist Ivar Nikolaisen

Kvelertak have announced that they’ve recruited vocalist Ivar Nikolaisen.

It was revealed last week that frontman Erlend Hjelvik had made the “heavy decision” to leave the band, with Hjelvik reporting: “Our individual goals, needs and motivations have changed, leading us in different directions.”

Hjelvik was unable to perform with the band for their summer shows, with Kvelertak moving quickly to bring in Nikolaisen, who has previously played with Silver and The Good, The Bad And The Zugly.

The band say in a statement: “We are immensely excited to have Ivar on board, and what he will bring to the band.

“Kvelertak has had a history with Ivar since the band’s early days, both as a tour companion with his other bands and as the guest vocalist on Blodtørst.

“Ivar is the frontman we could hope for, and nothing is more natural for us than for him to take over the throne.”

Nikolaisen adds: “I’ve been a huge fan of Kvelertak ever since I first saw them nearly 10 years ago. It’s an honour to be a part of the band!

“I will not try to copy Erlend. Erlend is a lion. I’m just a small rat. But this rat is pissed off, infectious, and full of pestilence – ready to take this machine to new heights!”

Kvelertak are currently working on their next studio album which is expected to be released in 2019.