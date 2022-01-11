Kvelertak cancel UK shows and strip back their European tour

Kvelertak have cancelled the majority of their UK/European 2022 tour, due to the pandemic.

The run of shows were originally set to take place in 2020, following the release of the Norwegian sextet’s latest album, Splid, but had been pushed back for obvious, and now increasingly familiar, reasons. The new dates will take place in the spring/summer of 2023.

In a statement released on their social media accounts on January 10, the band wrote: “Due to the ongoing uncertainty around the COVID-19 situation in Europe, Kvelertak have made the difficult decision to cancel the UK and mainland European tour scheduled for 2022.

Kvelertak will return to UK and Mainland Europe on their new album release scheduled for SPRING/SUMMER 2023.”

The following dates in 2022 still remain:

Mar 07: Pustervik Gothenburg, SWE

Mar 08: KB Malmo, SWE

Mar 09: Debaser Stockholm, SWE

Mar 11: Tavastia Helsinki, FIN

Mar 12: Klubi Tampere, FIN

Mar 13: Lutakko Jyvaskyla, FIN