Kurt Vile announces first UK and European tour with The Violators in 2 years

Kurt Vile has announced that he’ll tour across the UK and Europe with The Violators for the first time in almost two years.

Vile, along with Rob Laakso, Kyle Spence, and Jesse Trbovich, will play a total of 27 dates, kicking off at the Grünspan in Hamburg on October 12 and wrapping up the run with a set at Dublin’s Vicar Street on November 14.

Included in the tour are eight dates in the UK.

Vile has released seven albums, with his most recent record Lotta Sea Lice seeing him collaborate with Courtney Barnett.

Along with his work with Barnett, Vile has also teamed up with a range of artists including Kim Gordon, Hope Sandoval, John Prine, John Cale, Warpaint and Cyndi Lauper.

Find a list of live dates below.

Kurt Vile and The Violators 2018 tour dates

Oct 12: Hamburg Grünspan, Germay

Oct 13: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Oct 14: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Oct 15: Stockholm Bern, Sweden

Oct 16: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Oct 18: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Oct 19: Munich Muffathalle, Germany

Oct 20: Zurich X-Tra, Switzerland

Oct 21: Lyon Epicerie Moderne, France

Oct 22: Barcelona Apolo, Spain

Oct 23: Madrid Teatro Barceló, Spain

Oct 25: Lisbon Lisboa Ao Vivo, Portugal

Oct 26: Porto Hard Club, Portugal

Oct 28: Bordeaux Theatre Barbey, France

Oct 29: Paris La Cigalle, France

Oct 30: Brussels Autumn Falls, Belgium

Nov 01: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands

Nov 02: Cologne Kantine , Germany

Nov 05: Brighton Concorde 2, UK

Nov 06: London Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

Nov 07: London Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

Nov 08: Bristol St Philips Gate, UK

Nov 09: Birmingham The Crossing, UK

Nov 10: Manchester Albert Hall, UK

Nov 11: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Nov 13: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Nov 14: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland