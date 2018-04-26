Kurt Vile announces first UK and European tour with The Violators in 2 years

Kurt Vile has announced that he’ll tour across the UK and Europe with The Violators for the first time in almost two years.
Vile, along with Rob Laakso, Kyle Spence, and Jesse Trbovich, will play a total of 27 dates, kicking off at the Grünspan in Hamburg on October 12 and wrapping up the run with a set at Dublin’s Vicar Street on November 14.
Included in the tour are eight dates in the UK.
Vile has released seven albums, with his most recent record Lotta Sea Lice seeing him collaborate with Courtney Barnett.
Along with his work with Barnett, Vile has also teamed up with a range of artists including Kim Gordon, Hope Sandoval, John Prine, John Cale, Warpaint and Cyndi Lauper.
Find a list of live dates below.
Kurt Vile and The Violators 2018 tour dates
Oct 12: Hamburg Grünspan, Germay
Oct 13: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden
Oct 14: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway
Oct 15: Stockholm Bern, Sweden
Oct 16: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark
Oct 18: Berlin Huxleys, Germany
Oct 19: Munich Muffathalle, Germany
Oct 20: Zurich X-Tra, Switzerland
Oct 21: Lyon Epicerie Moderne, France
Oct 22: Barcelona Apolo, Spain
Oct 23: Madrid Teatro Barceló, Spain
Oct 25: Lisbon Lisboa Ao Vivo, Portugal
Oct 26: Porto Hard Club, Portugal
Oct 28: Bordeaux Theatre Barbey, France
Oct 29: Paris La Cigalle, France
Oct 30: Brussels Autumn Falls, Belgium
Nov 01: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands
Nov 02: Cologne Kantine , Germany
Nov 05: Brighton Concorde 2, UK
Nov 06: London Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK
Nov 07: London Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK
Nov 08: Bristol St Philips Gate, UK
Nov 09: Birmingham The Crossing, UK
Nov 10: Manchester Albert Hall, UK
Nov 11: Leeds O2 Academy, UK
Nov 13: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK
Nov 14: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland