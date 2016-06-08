Kula Shaker detail K 20th anniversary UK tour

Kula Shaker have announced a UK winter tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of debut album K.

Th English rock outfit will perform the 1996 record in its entirety for the first time on the 13-date run of shows, which kicks off in Oxford on December 1.

On the original reaction to K, bassist Alonza Bevan says: “To be honest, I can’t remember much about it all.

“But it was great to be a part of something that had such a reach and that genuinely affected people. It was also nice to get an ancient Indian hymn on Radio 1 in the UK. I can’t see that happening now.”

Kula Shaker released their fifth album, K 2.0, earlier this year.

Kula Shaker K anniversary UK tour 2016

Dec 01: Oxford O2 Academy

Dec 02: Bournemouth O2 Academy

Dec 03: Nottingham Rock City

Dec 05: Norwich The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA

Dec 06: Guildford G Live

Dec 08: London O2 Forum, Kentish Town

Dec 10: Manchester Albert Hall

Dec 12: Birmingham O2 Institute

Dec 13: Bristol O2 Academy

Dec 14: Liverpool O2 Academy

Dec 16: Newcastle O2 Academy

Dec 17: Leeds O2 Academy

Dec 18: Glasgow ABC O2