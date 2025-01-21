Kraftwerk to celebrate 50th anniversary of classic Autobahn with reissues in March

German electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk have announced they will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their iconic Autobahn album with reissues on three different formats through Parlophone Records on March 7.

Originally released in Germany on the Phillips label in November 1974, Autobahn transformed Kraftwerk from art-rock cult act to unlikely left-field pop stars. A three-minute edit of the title song hit the Top Ten in Germany and 11 in the UK while reaching Number 25 in the US. The album was also a worldwide success, reaching Number 4 in Britain, Number 5 in the US and Canada, and Number 7 in Germany.

Kraftwerk founder Ralf Hütter, along with engineer Fritz Hilpert, has revisited the album's master tapes and the pair have created a brand new Dolby Atmos mix, which will be released as a Blu-ray disc as well as digitally. An exclusive edition of the Blu-ray which comes housed in a card slipcase will only be available from the band's official Kling Klang store.

Autobahn will also be released on vinyl as a picture disc, the very first official picture disc from the band, featuring the 2009 remix of the album. A seven-inch vinyl single, featuring an edited version of the iconic title track, backed with Kometenmelodie 2, will be released on February 14.

Kraftwerk will headline the Forever Now Festival at Milton Keynes Bowl on June 22 and have also announced a US and Canadian tour for March and April, You can see all the band's live dates and ticket details below.

(Image credit: Parlophone)

Mar 6: PA Philadelphia Franklin Music Hall

Mar 7: PA Pittsburgh Stage AE Outdoors

Mar 8: ON Toronto Massey Hall

Mar 10: QC Montreal Place Des Arts

Mar11: MA Boston Boch Center Wang Theatre

Mar 13: N Y Brooklyn Kings Theatre

Mar 14: NY New York Beacon Theatre

Mar 16: DC Washington The Anthem

Mar 17: NC Charlotte Ovens Auditorium

Mar 19: FL Orlando Dr Phillips Center

Mar 20: FL Miami Adrienne Arsht Center

Mar 23: GA Atlanta The Eastern

Mar 24: LA New Orleans Orpheum Theatre

Mar 25: TN Memphis Overton Park Shell

Mar 26: TN Nashville The Pinnacle

Mar 28: MI Detroit Masonic Cathedral Theatre

Mar 29: IL Chicago The Auditorium

Mar 30: MN Minneapolis Orpheum Theatre

Mar 31: MO Kansas City The Midland Theatre

Apr 2: CO Denver Ellie Caulkins Opera House

Apr 4: NV Las Vegas Encore Theatre at Wyn

Apr 6: OR Portland Keller Auditorium

Apr 7: BC Vancouver Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Apr 9: WA Seattle Moore Theatre

Apr 11: NV Reno Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

Apr 13: CA Indio Coachella Festival

Apr 14: AZ Phoenix Orpheum Theatre

Apr 16: UT Salt Lake City The Union

Apr 18: CA Berkeley The Greek Theatre

Apr 20: CA Indio Coachella Festival

Apr 23: TX Austin Bass Concert Hall

Apr 24: TX Dallas Majestic Theatre

Jun 22: UK Milton Keynes Bowl Forever Now Festival (headliner)

Jul 8: GER Stuttgart Jazz Open

Jul 18: ITALajatico Tuscany Teatro Del Silenzio

Jul 25: ITA Taormina Sicily Teatro Anica

Tickets for the new North American shows go on sale this Friday, January 24 at 10AM local time, available here.