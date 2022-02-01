Kraftwerk Remixes compilation gets vinyl and CD release

German electronic pioneers Kraftwerk have announced that they will release their Remixes compilation on CD and vinyl through Parlophone Records on March 25.

The compilation, which appeared on streaming services in December 2020, also features the band's most recent Kling Klang studio output with the inclusion of Non Stop, a track that began life as a soundbite recorded for MTV in the 1980s, but in 2020, Kraftwerk took the original 30-second sound clip and then transformed it into a full eight-minute odyssey. The set also features newly updated mixes of Home Computer and Tour De France (Etape 2).

Remixes will be available on triple, heavyweight black vinyl LP, double CD and as a limited triple coloured vinyl edition (only available via the KlingKlang webstore and at the Electro. From Kraftwerk To Techno Dusseldorf exhibition from 25th March).

Kraftwerk’ are set to take their multimedia 3-D show around the globe including a 24date North American tour and a co-headlining appearance with the Chemical Brothers at All Points East, London on Saturday August 20.

The multimedia Electro - From Kraftwerk To Techno exhibition is currently hosting audiences in Kraftwerk’s native Dusseldorf and runs until May 22nd. Since its appearance in London at the Design Museum in 2019, the exhibition has now been expanded with Ralf Hütter contributing a selection of futuristic new images and graphic designs which perfectly illustrate that unique Kraftwerk vision.

Kraftwerk: Remixes

A. 1

1. Robotronik (Kling Klang Mix)

2. Robotnik (Kling Klang Mix)

3. Non Stop

B. 1

1. Radioactivity (William Orbit Hardcore Remix - Kling Klang Edit)

2. Radioactivity (François Kervorkian 12" Remix)

3. Home Computer (2021 Single Edit)

C. 1

1. Expo Remix (Kling Klang Mix 2001)

2. Expo Remix (Orbital Mix)

3. Expo Remix (Kling Klang Mix 2002)

D. 1

1. Expo Remix (DJ Rolando Mix)

2. Expo Remix (Underground Resistance Mix)

3. Expo Remix (UR Thought 3 Mix)

4. Expo Remix (François K + Rob Rives Mix)

E. 1

1. Aéro Dynamik (Alex Gopher / Étienne de Crécy Dynamik Mix)

2. Aéro Dynamik (François K. Aero Mix)

3. Aéro Dynamik (Kling Klang Dynamix)

F. 1

1. Aéro Dynamik (Intelligent Design Mix by Hot Chip)

2. La Forme (King Of The Mountains Mix by Hot Chip) 06:33