KOYO release new promo video for Jettisoned

Young British prog rockers KOYO have released a new promo video for their song Jettisoned.

The band, who play at Download Festival this coming Sunday, and at Sheffield's Tramlines Festival in July, teamed up with Welsh filmmaker Nathan Erasmus for the new video.

"The band have their own unique experimental sound and the album took me on an unpredictable journey, one I haven't been on since listening to Radiohead's In Rainbows for the first time," says Ersmus. "The conceptual design of the album's artwork by Archie Edwards lends itself well to animation and the visuals in the Jettisoned video are strongly inspired by retro sci-fi posters and book covers, something Archie and myself are both big fans of. Sci-fi often explores metaphors and this is what I've done in exploring the theme of Jettisoning.”

KOYO singer Huw Edwards adds, “there’s the one side, the hopeless, irrational thoughts of someone dealing with that and the other side, the clear-sighted observations of how others deal with it. The song twists and turns just like the twisted musings of the narrative.”