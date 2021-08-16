Korn's Jonathan Davis tests positive for COVID

Korn have cancelled two shows and rescheduled six more after frontman Jonathan Davis was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The band made the announcement on Facebook, saying, "We really appreciate your patience as we work out the next steps for our tour. On Saturday, we received the unfortunate news that Jonathan tested positive for COVID, and needless to say, we had to postpone the show last minute.

"As a result of his positive test, we also need to reschedule the next handful of shows. As always, our primary goal is to ensure the safety of everyone involved, so this is something that has to be done. Jonathan’s spirits are high, and he’s resting and recovering now.

"We’re as disappointed as you are about the circumstances, but we’ll get through it though, and we can’t wait to see you once we’re back, firing on all cylinders once again. We thank you all for your love and support!"

The statement follows an earlier post that confirmed a case within the Korn camp, but didn't disclose which member of the touring party had tested positive.

The affected dates are as follows.

Rescheduled

Aug 21: Mansfield, MA moving to Oct 01

Aug 22: Gilford, NH moving to Oct 03

Aug 14: Scranton, PA moving to Sep 25

Aug 17: Wantagh, NY moving to Sep 28

Aug 18: Holmdel, NJ moving to Sep 26

Aug 20: Hartford, CT moving to Oct 02

Cancelled

Aug 24: Darien Center, NY

Aug 25: Syracuse, NY

Ticket holders affected by cancellations will be contacted about refunds.

Last week Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden also had to postpone his spoken word shows until October after he tested positive for COVID, while he and other stars including Gene Simmons of Kiss and Sebastian Bach – who has recently battled the virus – have been encouraging their fans to get vaccinated.

Other tours cancelled or curtailed by positive COVID tests include those by Limp Bizkit, Tesla, Lynyrd Skynyrd, REO Speedwagon, Shinedown, James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt and more. Earlier today, Wolfgang Van Halen announced that Mammoth WVH's show at the Whiskey A Go Go in Los Angeles on August 18 would be rescheduled to October 12 "out of an abundance of caution".