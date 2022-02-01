Korn to stream intimate album launch show from inside LA church

Korn have announced that they will be livestreaming their new album Requiem from inside a church.

The album is officially set to arrive on February 4 via Loma Vista Recordings. To mark the occasion, the nu-metal icons shared details of their event, Requiem Mass. The stream will see Korn provide an “an intimate ceremony & live performance at the Hollywood United Methodist Church in LA”, taking place this Thursday (February 3) at 8pm PT (4am GMT).

Watch the teaser for the event below.

According to Korn’s post about the event, the band are to “gather in honour of the souls that have passed during these unprecedented times”.

“We will also be live-streaming globally for all to experience, direct from the church to our YouTube channel in real time" they continued. "Mark your calendars.”

Limited tickets to attend the show will be available from 11am PT (7pm GMT) today (February 1).

In April 2021, Korn unveiled 'Monmental', their first livestream event. Filmed in Los Angeles on the set of the Stranger Things: A Drive-Into Experience, the set featured a combination of fan favourites and rarities, including the live debut of Victimized, from their 2013 album The Paradigm Shift.

Speaking to Hammer ahead of the show, guitarist Brian 'Head' Welch explained that the band's delayed entrance into the world of live-streaming was a result of Korn wanting to ensure each event was unique, enthusing that "[the set] has got LED massive screens everywhere and is on top of a building, giving it this really unique vibe. Considering what you can do with drones these days, we got incredibly excited like, 'now that’s how you do a livestream!'"

So far, Korn have released the two singles Start The Healing and Forgotten from the new album.

Recently, the group additionally announced that they will be hosting a special An Evening With… live in-person Q&A and discussion at London's 900-capacity Union Chapel on June 13.

The Rough Trade-promoted event, scheduled for the day after the Californian nu-metal star play Download’ festival’s main stage, is being held to celebrate the release of the group’s new album Requiem.

Check Hammer socials tomorrow for a big Metal Hammer Korn reveal.

Announcing our #Requiem Mass ♾ Taking place Feb 3 at 8PM PT – where we will gather in honor of the souls that have passed during these unprecedented times, with an intimate ceremony & live performance at the Hollywood United Methodist Church in LA (cont.) https://t.co/8RXTwM5q43 pic.twitter.com/ydekOxEP34January 31, 2022 See more