Korn announce special An Evening With… Q&A event in London

Korn will host a special An Evening With… live in-person Q&A and discussion at London's 900-capacity Union Chapel on June 13.

The Rough Trade-promoted event, scheduled for the day after the Californian nu-metal star play Download’ festival’s main stage, is being held to celebrate the release of the group’s new album Requiem, which is scheduled for a February 4 release on Loma Vista,

Korn will be joined by a special guest host for the evening.

Tickets for this event, priced at £22, include a physical copy of the forthcoming album on your format of choice. Tickets go on sale on January 27, at 10 am.

Korn have already released two songs from Requiem, the album’s opening track Forgotten and Start The Healing.

Guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch recently told Metal Hammer that the Californian quintet now take pride in being credited as the originators of the nu-metal genre.

“We’re proud to be seen as scene elders,” says Head. “It’s funny, every band that would be associated with nu metal never liked that title, because we never gave that tag to ourselves, it was whoever made it up, you know? When you’re in a band, you want to call the shots, you want to be In charge of your branding, and it was someone else who branded us that. And so we were like, No, that's not cool. So we didn't like it.



“But nu metal, love it or hate it, and Korn, has stood the test of time. And we're very grateful that we can be looked at as the originators, and that we started something that still reverberates all these decades later, and people are still liking it.”