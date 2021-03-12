Korn announce global streaming event Korn: Monumental

Korn have announced details of their online live event Korn: Monumental, which will stream globally on April 24.

The concert will be broadcast from the set of Stranger Things: The Drive-Into Experience in Los Angeles, an immersive drive-in based on the Netflix show Stranger Things. It will include a mix of rare deep cuts and Korn classics as well as the live debut of many tracks from Korn's most recent album The Nothing, which the band were unable to properly tour due to Covid.

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis says: “We hope you take part in this experience with us. And though it is not the same as performing live with you here, we still want to bring you some great music and a fun show.”

The performance will be produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, and its founder Danny Wimmer comments that it "will be one of the biggest livestream events from a rock band we've seen yet. If you've ever wanted to know what a massive rock concert coming to life in your living room might look like, this is it. So turn out the lights, turn up the volume and get ready to rock.”

Korn: Monumental will be broadcast at 1:00PM PDT / 4:00PM EDT / 9:00PM BST / 10:00PM CEST on Saturday, April 24. Tickets are on sale now at an early bird discount through Saturday, March 27. Fans can also purchase bundles and V.I.P. experiences, including exclusive merchandise, limited-edition autographed posters, and a virtual meet and greet with the band.

Please note that this is a fully virtual event and there will be no in-person attendance permitted.

Watch the trailer for Korn: Monumental below.