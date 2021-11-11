Korn announce new album Requiem, share first track Start The Healing

Korn have announced that they will be releasing their new album, Requiem, on February 4 via Loma Vista Recordings. Alongside the news, the nu metal icons have released its first single, Start The Healing.

Accompanied by a strange, visually-disconcerting video directed by Tim Saccenti (Flying Lotus, Run The Jewels, Depeche Mode), Start The Healing is unexpected on many accounts – mostly because it doesn't really sound like a Korn song. Instead, the new single leans much closer to radio friendly rock.

Within the footage, notions of death and re-birth are shown via live action and animated sequences of bizarre alien-like creatures and futuristic humanoids, while Jonathan Davis and co. provide an electrifying performance inside a plain room.

Offering comment on the visuals, director Saccenti says: "Our idea for this video was to mutate that aspect of the DNA of Korn, of what makes them so inspiring, their mix of raw power and transportive aesthetics and human emotion.



"I wanted to take the viewer on an emotional journey, as the song does, a visceral, cathartic death and rebirth that will hopefully help transport the listener through whatever their personal struggles are.



"Collaborating with 3-D artist Anthony Ciannamea we tapped into Korn's mythology and explored their vast well of light and darkness to create a surreal, liminal-pace body-horror nightmare."

Pre-order Requiem now and listen to Start The Healing below:

Requiem tracklist:

1. Forgotten

2. Let the Dark Do the Rest

3. Start The Healing

4. Lost in the Grandeur

5. Disconnect

6. Hopeless and Beaten

7. Penance to Sorrow

8. My Confession

9. Worst Is On Its Way